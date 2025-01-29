What's on the Line For Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl?
Coming up on the last game in his 8th season as a pro, Patrick Mahomes is well on his way to retiring as an all-time great and a permanent Canton resident.
Since Mahomes was named the starter in 2018, he's already done some incredible things and racked up numerous awards. At just 29 years old, Mahomes already has 2 MVPs, 3 Super Bowl Titles, and is a 6 time Pro-Bowler.
Nick Wright said this about Mahomes on the First Things First broadcast show: "If he never plays another football game again, worst case scenario he's the second greatest quarterback ever."
Mahomes is already second place in Super Bowl appearances, conference finals wins, and playoff wins. So what would this fourth title mean for Mahomes and his legacy?
Firstly, this would make him the only quarterback ever to complete the coveted three-peat in the NFL. He'd also be tied for second place with most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback alongside Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.
Mahomes has been undefeated in the Super Bowl since losing his 2021 title game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by established great Tom Brady. After the game, Brady pulled the young gunslinger aside to give him some words of advice.
"Keep doing what I'm doing," Brady told Mahomes after winning his 7th Super Bowl. Since their interaction, Mahomes has been doing exactly that. He has taken his squad to a 5th Super Bowl in 6 years.
Although there was no "passing of the torch," Mahomes has slowly inched up to Brady's accolades over the past few years. Since Brady's retirement last season Patrick Mahomes has fully taken over and cemented himself as the face of the NFL.
Through 8 seasons, Mahomes is outpacing Brady in both passing yards, touchdowns, and total wins. Mahomes is a generational talent, but longevity is the key.
If Mahomes wins in New Orleans and shows that he can keep being great season after season there's no reason why he shouldn't be in the conversation for the No. 2 spot.
All eyes will be on him on February 9th, and it'll come down to what he's able to do when the lights are brightest.