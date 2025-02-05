What Were Chiefs Coordinators Biggest Challenges This Season?
The Kansas City Chiefs have gone through a lot this season despite the negativity surrounding them. From player injuries, to uphill battles, to playing in the Super Bowl for a chance to make history, the Chiefs have had a busy schedule this football season.
Football is like clockwork, you need every piece in place in order for it to work. For offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's men on offense, that has been the narrative all season. Through multiple injuries that plagued the offense, Nagy is most proud of the men that stepped up when others went down, according to AarowHeadPride.com.
"“It started out with the wideouts we had early in the season, then we get a couple of injuries,” Nagy said. “You have a rookie like Xavier learning how to play the game, and it’s a little fast for him, but then the game slows down. Then we bring in guys like JuJu [Smith-Schuster}, who comes in and has 100 yards, and [DeAndre Hopkins], who has to learn a brand new offense."
Lucky for the Chiefs, they got wide receiver Hollywood Brown back in the mix for the big game, after missing a majority of the season due to injury. Now that the Chiefs offensive weapons have returned, the goal now is just execution.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had the defense working on all cylinder's this season, winning close game after close game. However, Spagnulo recalls the biggest challenge this season was finding production that L’Jarius Sneed left after Kansas City parted ways with him.
“I did feel like the loss of LJ was really important back and we kind of went back and forth there early,” Spagnuolo said. “Then Jaylen settled in, and he got hurt. I’m proud of the way — I don’t know if the secondary statistically was like it was a year ago — but we certainly played well enough back there to win, so we’re proud of that. But I’m always proud of the way the guys piece it together as the season goes."
Offense and defense surely wins championships, and the Chiefs have flourished when down and out in terms of healthy players this season. Even when the injuries took out offensive and defensive weapons, Dave Toub's special team worked tirelessly to make sure they contributed to victories.
“Kickers, we had that happen this year, and guys were able to step in and still make their field goals. And then the big plays that we made, whether it’s a long punt return or something on kickoff or field-goal blocks. Those are all big things that I’m very proud of our guys for," Toub said.