What Will the Eagles Plan Be to Stop Chiefs TE Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LIX?
The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off a similar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won that Super Bowl in a close battle that was a thriller. Now the Eagles are looking to get their revenge, but the Chiefs are trying to do something that has never been done before in NFL history.
When it comes to playing in big games, the Chiefs no matter what problems they are having on offense, defense, or special teams always figure it out and find a way to win games when they matter the most.
One player that always causes problems for teams in Super Bowls is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the league and has a Hall of Fame resume. Now Kelce will look to add to that on Sunday by getting his team to another Super Bowl Trophy.
It will be a difficult task for the Eagles to stop Kelce. You can have a great game plan or scheme to stop Kelce, but he always sets up and finds a way to get open for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And Kelce always plays his best when it matters the most.
How will the Eagles try to stop Kelce on Sunday?
"Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will have answers to disrupt the release for Kelce and match/carry inside vertically when the Eagles play their zone coverage concepts," said ESPN NFL Writer Matt Bowen. Philly will account for him on every snap."
"In true man coverage situations -- especially on third down -- I could see Fangio using rookie slot corner DeJean as the matchup for Kelce. DeJean has the strength to challenge Kelce through the release, along with the short-area speed to close on the throw. Plus, DeJean's instincts can put him in a position to undercut the break and make a play on the ball. He is still looking for his first career interception, but he has broken up eight passes this season, including the playoffs."
If the Chiefs want to win another Super Bowl, Kelce will have to have a good game and make things easier for the rest of the offense on Sunday.