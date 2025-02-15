Where Does Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Rank Among All-Time Elite Group of QBs?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' run since becoming the starter has been one of a kind. Since being named the starter, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to nine consecutive division titles, and the Chiefs have played in five of the last six Super Bowls. Both are impressive feats for a team to accomplish.
During that run, Mahomes has established himself as the best quarterback in the National Football League. While other talented quarterbacks are in the league, nearly every team would take Mahomes over their current quarterback.
However, Mahomes has not only established himself as the best quarterback in the NFL but also as one of the best quarterbacks in league history. With many years left in his career, Mahomes can put up arguably the second-best career of any quarterback in NFL history.
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently ranked the top 20 quarterbacks who have played in multiple Super Bowls based on their Super Bowl record, the number of Super Bowls played in, and their performance in Super Bowl appearances. The Chiefs are 3-2 in the Super Bowl with Mahomes under center, with both losses coming convincingly. DeArdo ranked Mahomes as the fourth-best quarterback to play in multiple Super Bowls.
"Mahomes is one of just three players with at least three Super Bowl MVPs," DeArdo said. "He threw the game-changing play in the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win over the [San Francisco] 49ers, made several clutch plays down the stretch in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Eagles, and threw the game-winning touchdown pass in Kansas City's overtime Super Bowl win over San Francisco. Those performances put Mahomes on the Mount Rushmore of Super Bowl quarterbacks.
"But Mahomes' Super Bowl legacy also includes two ugly losses by a combined 40 points. While his performance in Kansas City's loss to Tampa Bay is somewhat justified (the Chiefs' offensive line was decimated by injury), it's hard to explain his poor performance in Sunday night's blowout loss to the Eagles. Philadelphia's defense obviously deserves credit, but Mahomes admittedly had a bad night at the absolutely worst time. His night included a pick-six and another interception that set up an Eagles touchdown."
