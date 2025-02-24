Which Current Chief TE Would Best Replace Travis Kelce?
The Kansas City Chiefs, their fans, and the rest of the NFL continue to anxiously wait for tight end Travis Kelce's decision on his future in the National Football League. In a hypothetical world where Kelce decides to hang up the cleats, would it benefit the Chiefs franchise to look within the organization for his replacement?
Kelce has had an outstanding career and has achieved multiple accolades from Super Bowl victories to Pro Bowl nods. While the NFL one day will be without Kelce, it is important to cherish the moments you have with a player such as Kelce before he is gone.
If the Chiefs lose out on their legendary tight end, the options to replace him are nothing short of possible. The obvious option within the organization to replace Kelce in the future would be Noah Gray. But lets start by looking at the lesser known option in Jared Wiley.
Wiley was the Chiefs fourth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he was lucky enough to touch the field in seven games this season for Kansas City. Only bringing in one reception, Wiley should not be overlooked when considering his role for the Chiefs in the future.
Fans should not forget that Wiley recorded over 1,000 receiving yards throughout his collegiate career. Still only 24 years old, the Chiefs could easily slide Wiley into a future tight end role. That being said, the option of Gray being Kelce's replacement is more probable than Wiley.
Gray has been with the franchise since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Through his first four years in the league, Gray has recorded 1,077 receiving yards, totaling the most in his career this past season.
If Gray eventually slides into the eventual vacant role, the Chiefs fanbase should not be worried. Gray has been with the team long enough to know the offensive rundown and even has playoff experience. It could also aid the front office to choose within the roster to save some money in free agency.
Going into his age 26 year old season, Gray could be entering his prime years within the NFL, and if the Chiefs do not decide to choose either Gray or Wiley, there will be vast options in the future to look at to fill such large shoes.
