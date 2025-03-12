Which Veteran WR Could Help the Chiefs' Passing Game?
The Kansas City Chiefs need help on both sides of the ball, especially at the wide receiver position. Injuries to their best wide receivers made life difficult even for the great Patrick Mahomes during the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs entered the offseason fully aware that they desperately needed help along the offensive line and cornerback positions. They could lean on the fact they have been to Super Bowl five times in the last six years, but they have gotten to work instead.
Priyanshu Choudhary of the Pro Football Network recently analyzed the Chief's free agency haul early in the offseason. While it is incredibly early in the offseason, the Chiefs need to make more moves to have a better chance of success next season.
There have been a few veteran wide receivers that have joined the Chiefs later on in their careers. Choudhary noted how veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen could be the next wide receiver to follow that path
Choudhary believes Allen would be a great fit in Kansas City on and off the field.
"Allen might be this year’s JuJu Smith-Schuster or DeAndre Hopkins, Choudhary said. Every year, a veteran wide receiver joins the Kansas City Chiefs to make a deep playoff run. And after a rough Super Bowl performance, Kansas City needs reinforcements," Choudhary said.
“In Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs have two starting wide receivers. However, they could do with a reliable veteran option to complement them.”
Choudhary noted that Allen would give Mahomes a dependable option at wide receiver heading into next season. Although the Chiefs still have their top wide receivers returning, they need depth at the position, as injuries to the unit proved this past season.
"Allen would be a safe, experienced target. Last year, Travis Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving yards with 823; and his potential retirement was a topic of discussion early in the offseason. Adding Allen could be a major boost — if he can overcome the rivalry hurdle," Choudhary said.
“The biggest question mark with Allen is whether he would feel comfortable playing for the Chiefs, given the rivalry between the Chiefs and his former team in Los Angeles."
