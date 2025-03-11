Chiefs Having a Solid Start to Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason with needs at multiple roster positions. They also expected to lose many of their best players to free agency. The front office's quick thinking allowed Kansas City to keep some critical players instead of losing them.
While the Chiefs did not and may not add many players to their roster this offseason, they do not need to. Keeping some of the talent they thought was leaving is a win for a Chiefs team looking to maintain continuity when and where possible in an offseason of change.
The Chiefs must fill the holes on their roster this offseason, but it appears they will depend on the draft more than they will in free agency. The draft allows them to add a moldable player without paying an arm and a leg for that player.
Drafting a player at a position of need instead of signing them in free agency would save money and allow a team to get some of the player's best playing days on an affordable rookie deal instead of an overpriced contract many teams hand out in free agency.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently graded each NFL team's offseason moves. He gave the Chiefs a B+ for their moves. Sullivan believes the Chiefs may not have added many players yet, but retaining some of their best players set to hit free agency was a win.
"After the O-line was pummeled in Super Bowl LIX, you know it was going to be a key point of emphasis for the Chiefs this offseason. Before the start of free agency, they hit starting guard Trey Smith with the franchise tag and then signed former 49er Jaylon Moore to be their starting left tackle," Sullivan said.
"Blindside tackle was an area of weakness for Kansas City, so the club hopes it filled that hole here with Moore. Meanwhile, keeping Nick Bolton is an underrated re-signing given how impactful he's been in the middle of their defense."
The Chiefs have work to do this offseason if they hope to remain head and shoulders above most teams in the league. The NFL may be catching up to the Chiefs.
