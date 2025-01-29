Who Will Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Brother Be Rooting for in the Super Bowl?
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. After their victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship last Sunday, the team is now going to their third straight Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will look to be the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. Something that we have never seen in the National Football League.
This season has not been the same in terms of getting back to the big game as it has been in previous runs. The Chiefs have done it differently this time around. They have found ways to win most of their games by a touchdown or less. It does not matter how they get it done as longest they come out on top at the end, that is all that matters.
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will be facing off against a team he once coached. Reid spent a lot of his coaching career in Philadelphia. He found major success but never won a Super Bowl. Now with the Chiefs, he is looking for his fourth championship in five attempts.
Another good storyline to watch is tight end Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce. Jason retired from the NFL after the Super Bowl loss to his Travis but now his former team will play against Travis once again. Who will Jason be rooting for in the big game?
This past Monday, the New Heights podcast's Instagram account shared a clip from an episode in March in which Kelce made a giant revelation.
With a fan asking Kelce who he'd root for if the Chiefs and Eagles played each other in the Super Bowl, Kelce made it clear that his allegiance to his brother only goes so far.
"I will root for the Eagles, of course, because I will always be an Eagle first and foremost," Jason said. "I'll also root for Travis to have a good game, of course, because he's my brother. But no, I'll definitely be cheering on the Eagles."