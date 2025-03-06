Will Chiefs Sign DL From AFC West Rival?
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history by becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason, the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season.
The Chiefs must address the offensive line and re-sign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to them.
The part where it gets difficult for the Chiefs is deciding if they want to re-sign players from the offensive side or the defensive side. But it is unlikely that the Chiefs will do it for both sides. It is going to be interesting to see what approach the franchise takes this offseason.
One player they can sign in free agency comes from their longtime AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs can upgrade on with another defensive tackle to play alongside Chiefs star, Chris Jones. Teair Tart can be a good player to go after.
Tart is good at stopping the run and can close the gap on his way to getting after the quarter. Tart will benefit from playing in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
Spagnuolo is one of the best at finding success with new players on the defensive side of the ball. And the Chiefs will need that again next season.
The Chiefs had one of the best defenses last season in the league. Chiefs will not have the same defense heading to next season but they can find the same success.
Even if they do lose key defensive players, we know how good Spagnuolo is. He is the best defensive coordinator. Players play well in his scheme. It might not be right away, but down the stretch of an NFL season, he has shown how his defenses are one of the best when it matters the most.
The Chiefs Super Bowl window is still open and now they will try to get better in any way they can. The Chiefs will be back next year, and they will be Super Bowl contenders. They will be motivated and ready to go.
