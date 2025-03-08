BREAKING: Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Arrested
The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with another offseason debacle, this time following the arrest of wide receiver Xavier Worthy in Texas on Friday.
According to Fox26Houston's Will Kunkel, Worthy was arrested in Williamson County on a criminal charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs put out the following statement on the matter: “We are aware and gathering information."
Worthy was the Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after a standout career with the Texas Longhorns. The Chiefs selected Worthy with the No. 28 pick in the draft.
This is the second offseason in a row where a young Chiefs receiver has faced legal issues. Last year, the Chiefs saw wide receiver Rashee Rice involved in a high speed hit-and-run in Dallas.
Rice has not yet been suspended by the NFL for violating their personal conduct policy, which is normally the case as the NFL waits for criminal proceedings to finalize before they hand out potential suspensions.
With Worthy's arrest, there now appears at least a chance the Chiefs could have two receivers suspended at some point during the 2025 NFL season. The Chiefs are also facing two impending departures at the position in free agent wide receivers Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins.
"The last two years, we've added two great receivers. It's a shame Rashee (Rice) got hurt because I think he had a chance to be a top-10 receiver, and then the progress (Xavier) Worthy made last year, I think those guys will be a dynamic combination. We'll see if we can get Hollywood back. But again, receiver will be a position too that we never shy away from," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Worthy appeared in 17 regular season games for the Chiefs in his rookie season, catching 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns and rushing 20 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns. During the playoffs, Worthy played in three games and caught 19 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing three times for eight yards.
