Worthy or Rice: Who is the Chiefs' No. 1 WR?
Travis Kelce might retire, Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins might be out the door, who will the Chiefs turn to? Many have high expectations for the receiver duo of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy next season, and it's looking like they're going to generate the majority of Kansas City's yards. This begs the question: who's the true "X" receiver in the offense?
While many teams are shifting past the traditional receivers 1, 2, and 3, many fans still wonder which wideout will command the offense next season. Take the Detroit running backs situation: nicknamed "Sonic and Knuckles," Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are the perfect 1-2 punch that the Lions' ground game needs.
While Gibbs had roughly double the amount of rushing yards that Montgomery had last season (1,412 vs. 775), the Lions need Montgomery just as bad as they need Gibbs. It's not a matter of talent, but a matter of team fit and scheme. I'd like to argue the same principle applies to the Chiefs WR duo.
Rice and Worthy each posses their own unique skillset, that both could prove useful to the Chiefs' air attack in their own way. On paper, Worthy is the fastest NFL player in NFL history, as he set the NFL Scouting Combine record for fastest 40-yard dash at 4.21 seconds. He dominates off the line of scrimmage and outpaces all defenders that stand before him. He's an elite deep threat with the ability to produce under pressure.
On the other hand, Rice dominates the middle of the field. Still fast, posting an impressive 4.51 seconds in his 40-yard dash, he possesses the skills to create separation through his crisp route-running.
Through this combination of deep threat and elite route-running, the Chiefs will very easily be able to unlock the entire middle of the field, making it easy for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get solid 15-18 yard completions consistently.
Although fans will continue to argue which receiver is better or more talented, the truth is that it doesn't matter. Rice and Worthy will prove to be a dynamic duo come the start of the 2025 season, and they'll show the league what they can do when they're both on the field and healthy.
