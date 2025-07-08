NFL Analysts Argue Over Kansas City Chiefs' Future
The Kansas City Chiefs have built quite the hype for their 2025 season. From a multitude of recent draft picks, to free agents, to a seemingly new culture and mentality, the Chiefs are ready for redemption.
Less than 6 months ago, the Chiefs ended their 2024 postseason with a devastating Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. After repeated claims about the NFL's first possible "three-peat", Kansas City just didn't have enough to make their dreams become reality.
Following a long and hard-fought season, the Chiefs knew they needed upgrades at their offensive and defensive lines, and that's exactly what they added this offseason. With new players such as rookie OT Josh Simmons and DT Omarr Norman-Lott, or free agent signings OT Jaylon Moore and DT Jerry Tillery, the Chiefs Kingdom cannot be more excited for the upcoming season.
This begs the question: Will the Chiefs end up better or worse in 2025?
That's exactly what the "Breakfast Ball" podcast argued recently. NFL analysts Craig Carton, Mark Schlereth, and Eric Mangini each gave their own respective opinions on the matter.
“Patrick Mahomes said the pain hurts more than the wins felt good," Carton stated. "That kind of edge? That gets you back in shape, not off‑season laziness. You don’t just rest. You don’t coast when that sting stays with you. That emotional hurt makes you grind harder.”
Parkins decided to take the analytical route, as he looked at historical trends over the years.
“Look, statistically, runner‑up teams often underperform the next year — there’s a real hangover effect: distractions, a shorter offseason, extra media attention," said Parkins. But this is KC — organized, veteran, hungry. This locker room is built to push through that noise. They’ve got leadership, discipline, and experience. They won’t fall victim to the usual letdown.”
Mangini took a similar approach to Carton, also referencing the shift in attitude with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others.
“I think they’ll bounce back. That loss is fuel. You don’t get blown out—40‑22—and walk away unscathed," Mangini continued. "Mahomes said the pain hurts more than the wins ever did. That kind of edge? That gets you back in shape, not off‑season laziness. That’s direct motivation.”
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.