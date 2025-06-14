NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders Praises the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best teams in the National Football League for the last few years. The Chiefs have started a dynasty under head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Those two are the best at their respective positions. The Chiefs have been a team that has found success for a lot of time now and they are not looking to stop.
Next season, the Chiefs are looking to win another Super Bowl. In 2024, the franchise fell one game short of making NFL history, but they have turned the page now and will look to add to their dynasty. The Chiefs have been a team that all the other teams have had trouble beating. Now, as the Chiefs get ready for the new season, they look to improve this summer and are all in heading into next season.
NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders spoke recently about the Chiefs, and he gave them praise for what they have built in Kansas City.
"I'd love to play for this current version of the Chiefs, absolutely," said Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. "I've always had my eye on the franchise and it's great to see the success that they've had. And it looks like they're on the schedule for the Lions once again this season. So, we'll see, we'll see you guys this season."
"I'm happy for the success that the Chiefs have had. In so many ways, I feel like there are some similarities with the Lions," added Sanders. Because so many generations of Chiefs fans have wanted a champion and wanted a winner. That's kind of the same thing with Detroit. We've been through so many seasons and generations of fans that did not see a bonafide winner. And now, we're starting to see that here, and maybe we can lift that Lombardi Trophy one of these years like the Chiefs have done several times in the last few years."
That is high praise for the Chiefs that one of the best players in NFL history is noticing what they are doing in Kansas City. The Chiefs will look to keep Sanders on the lookout for them all of next season by playing better in 2025.
