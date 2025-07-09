NFL Legend Tom Brady Shares Advice With Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is gearing up for his 9th season in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs QB is rolling into 2025 with a mind for revenge, looking to take back the throne after a Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"It hurts. It's gonna hurt for a while," Mahomes said after the title game in New Orleans.
As it turns out, NFL legend and former quarterback Tom Brady has been in touch with Mahomes this offseason, giving him advice on how to navigate this upcoming year.
"I’ve actually talked to Tom a good amount this offseason," Mahomes told the "Up and Adams Show.""And it’s cool that he wants to give me advice. He didn’t have to be like that. He’s such a good dude, and I have so much respect for him, and I’ll take any advice he gives me."
"I gotta keep them secrets, but he always talks about being yourself," Mahomes told Kay Adams. "He thinks that, which I truly believe, too, is that guys can spot when you’re not authentic and you’re not putting in the work, and that’s something that he did every single day. That’s why guys respected him so much. And that’s all I’m going to do for the rest of my career."
Earlier this year, Brady picked Mahomes as the one player who could potentially reach the same heights and achievements that he did when he was playing. Although Brady took down Mahomes and the Chiefs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, he saw the fire and potential that the young leader possessed.
"The great players that I’ve played with, Patrick has their mentality," Brady said. "He has the will to win. He’s got a desire every time he takes the field to be a great leader. I listen to what guys say after they win; I listen to what guys say after they lose. Everything he says is the right thing."
It's safe to say that Mahomes is glad to have a mentor like Brady in his corner, someone whom he can reliably lean on as he progresses through his career. If there have been any early comparisons to the widely regarded "G.O.A.T." of the sport, it's always been Mahomes.
"I think that is always in the back of your mind, even at the beginning of my career," Mahomes said. He added: "Having Tom, a guy like that, say that, it just motivates me even more."
