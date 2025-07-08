What’s the Biggest Game on the Schedule for the Chiefs?
With training camp starting soon for the Kansas City Chiefs, anticipation for the new season continues to grow. The Chiefs are looking to rebound from their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles while looking to maintain their regular season success from a season ago.
The Chiefs' Super Bowl window has yet to close. Yes, they lost the Super Bowl, but that isn't an end-all-be-all for this franchise. Improving this offseason through both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs are in good spirits ahead of the grueling campaign.
But standing in their way this season are several other franchises looking to make their impact known by defeating Kansas City. The Chiefs' schedule is jampacked with playoff teams from a season ago, but as quarterback Patrick Mahomes put it when joining Kay Adams, it's just what happens when you're a good team.
"Whenever you win a lot of games, you play a lot of great football teams," Mahomes said on Up and Adams. "Go to Brazil, playing against the Chargers, who are going to be hungry to beat us, and then you play the Eagles in Week 2. Super Bowl rematch, obviously they got after us this Super Bowl, so it will be a great challenge for us to see where we're at."
With the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles being the one-two punch for the Chiefs to start the year against, it leads fans and analysts to think, what is the biggest game for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025?
The Chargers-Chiefs games, much like any AFC West divisional game, will be a must-watch this season, as the division looks to be the most stacked it has been in a while. Then you have the Super Bowl LIX rematch in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. That's a pretty big game knowing how the matchup went last time.
Week 9 is another game that comes to mind as the biggest game of the season, as the Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Championship rematch. The Chiefs haven't fared well against the Bills during the regular season in recent years, making Week 9 another must-watch.
Can't sleep on the Denver Broncos either. With several predicting the Broncos will take the throne from Kansas City in the AFC West, the two games they're set to play will be a nail-biter.
