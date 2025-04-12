NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Draft Edge Rusher on Day Two
The Kansas City Chiefs lost some notable defensive players in free agency, especially along their defensive line. Their most damaging loss was Tershawn Wharton's signing with the Carolina Panthers, but it cannot be overstated just how much players like Joshua Uche and Derrick Nnadi contributed to the team, and they also walked in free agency.
They attempted to make up for it by signing Jerry Tillery and retaining a lot of other members on their defensive line like Charles Omenihu, Mike Pennel, and Marlon Tuipulotu. As good as those players are, all of those deals were for one year only.
They are just putting a band-aid on what could become a serious issue for them in the future. As dominant as Chris Jones has been for them, he isn't getting any younger and they lack a player he can pass the torch off to.
There's an argument to be made that they already have that player in George Karlaftis, but the point still remains that outside of him, they don't have an established pass-rusher who could be their defensive star in the trenches.
Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he published a three-round mock draft. I've been reviewing each selection he makes for the Chiefs. He's predicted they'll draft Darius Alexander and then Wyatt Milum, his next prediction is that in the third round, they'll draft Jordan Burch.
Lance Zierlein wrote Burch's NFL draft profile and here's what it states,
"Burch’s tape can be inconsistent, but he offers physical traits and upside as a rusher. As a run defender, his length and play strength flashes, but he simply doesn’t play with the block destruction or aggression you want to see for a player of his size.
As a pass rusher, he’s a more energetic player with good get-off, long strides and the bend to turn the corner or unleash a bull-rush. He needs to work on adding skill to his hands and becoming more creative as a rusher to create quick wins. Burch leaves too many plays on the field, but the upside will have teams anxious to light the fire and get more out of him".
While Burch may not be the player Jones passes the torch to, he does have the potential to be their third or second-best option along the defensive line. Plenty of mock drafts have predicted the Chiefs will lean toward the defense in the draft, and it may be because they're getting older and need some youth injected into their unit.
