NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Address OL Problems on Day Two
The Kansas City Chiefs got their offensive line exposed in their Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, which resulted in quarterback Patrick Mahomes being sacked six times, the most he's been sacked in a single game across his career.
Heading into the upcoming NFL draft, offensive lineman should be one of their biggest priorities. They did an adequate job in free agency addressing the offensive line by retaining Trey Smith and signing Jaylon Moore out of free agency from the San Francisco 49ers.
However, there could never be enough depth for the Chiefs along the offensive line, and they lack a cornerstone piece of their offensive line to complement Smith in the future if that's what they decide in the future to keep him on the team.
The Chiefs traded away Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, which allows them to get younger along the offensive line, but it also means they have to draft a player who they believe could fill his role in their offense.
Ryan Wilson, a sports writer for CBS Sports, released a three-round mock draft in which he attempts to predict what each team will do in the first two days of the NFL draft. For the Chiefs, he predicts they'll lean toward defense in the first round with Darius Alexander but then address their offensive line issue by taking Wyatt Milum in the second round.
Lance Zierlein wrote Milum's NFL draft profile and it says,
"Tough, strong and assignment-oriented, Milum possesses the frame and mentality of an NFL player. It’s hard to get excited about his prospects as a tackle due to his shorter arms, but there is no reason to believe Milum can’t bump inside to guard and offer tackle depth in a pinch.
He plays with heavy hands in pass protection and has ideal instincts to sniff out twists and stop them in their tracks. He’s hard to bull-rush or push around in the running game but he will slip and slide off sustain blocks at times due to a narrowing base. His physical profile, play strength and football intelligence could have him ready as an early starter for gap-scheme teams".
An offensive lineman prospect they should target is Josh Simmons, but if he's not available in the first round, Milum would be a good player for them to target in the second round. He's a good depth piece with the potential to be a solid player for them for many years.
