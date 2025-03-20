Chiefs' LB Could Skyrocket in 2025
Free agency was a hectic time, especially for the Kansas City Chiefs. Plenty of transactions were made on the defensive side of the ball, including both incoming and departing players.
Unfortunately, players like defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and safety Justin Reid found new homes, and now the Chiefs have to find replacements. Before the moves, Kansas City made arguably their most important signing: giving their star linebacker Nick Bolton a 3-year deal worth over $50 million.
Both Wharton and Reid were pivotal to the success of the Chiefs defense. Reid, a proven defender back with the Houston Texans, brought top-tier coverage and open-space tackling to a rising defense (who were named top-10 defense in two of the three years Reid was there).
Wharton on the other hand, was sort of a late-bloomer. Coming into his own this past season after not seeing much action in his first few years in Kansas City, Wharton proved to be an excellent run-stopper and partner to perennial first-team All-Pro Chris Jones. If he had stayed on the Chiefs next year, everyone would've seen a major breakout season.
Now with both gone, Bolton is set to continue to be one of the key pieces that will hold the defense together next year. A long-time leader for the Chiefs, Bolton had a career year in 2024. Notching a 3rd year (out of 4 in the NFL) with over 100 total tackles, Bolton was truly the glue that held this team together.
Bolton will have to carry a load that most players would never be able to, but he can. With a weakened secondary and defensive line, Bolton and Chris Jones will be looked on to lead. While Jones will be busy terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and offensive fronts, it'll be up to Bolton to protect the middle and deep ends of the field, with help from former All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.
With what seems to be an exciting 2025 season coming up, fans should look for Nick Bolton to be making big plays game after game because there's a good chance he'll crush everyone's expectations for the better.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE