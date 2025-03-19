Former Chiefs DB Justin Reid Almost Signed With NFC Rival
In sports you sometimes get the saying, "If you cannot beat them, join them."
For former Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid, that almost became a reality. But how true can that statement be for a player that has both won and lost against a team on the grandest stage?
Reid was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs team that loss in Super Bowl LIX las month to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles dominated the Chiefs on every unit from start to finish. For Reid it was not an easy ending to the season because he knew at the time coming back was not promised.
And he was right because this offseason in free agency, he signed with the New Orleans Saints and will not be returning to the Chiefs. Reid made it clear that he wanted to come back and stay in Kansas City, but with how the NFL works, it was unlikely. The Chiefs could not bring him back on the deal he earned.
Instead he went back home and signed with the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal. Before he signed with the Saints, he considered going to the team that had embarrassed him in the Super Bowl.
"Pretty close actually, just because me and the defensive back coach there [Eagles] have a good relationship," said Reid when asked about how close he was to signing with the Eagles. "The defensive system was the same defensive system I ran at Stanford. So, that whole Vic Fangio system I know pretty well."
"The conversations were pretty intense. The only draw back was they were so limited in cap space that we could not make a deal that made sense," added Reid on Up and Adams. "The conversation was happening."
"I still feel like we can get that done in New Orleans. It never matters what situation you jump into, we have so much firepower and so many weapons in Louisiana. It feels like we are building an all-star team. The way you build the all-star team, you get to pick your guys at recess. We are just picking Louisiana's best and just bringing them all home, and we are going to see what we can do."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.