Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Omarr Norman-Lott Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs got one of their biggest needs on the defensive side of the ball.
The Chiefs took a very talented defensive tackle, Omarr Norman-Lott out of the University of Tennessee. Norman-Lott gives the Chiefs a good player who can get after the quarterback and help stop the run as well. The Chiefs finally get another pass rusher alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones.
The Chiefs defense needed this pick because that is one position that the defense struggled in last season. And in 2025 they want to get after the quarterback but only by sending their front four. That was the problem with the Chiefs last season, if they were getting after the quarterback, it was by sending the house.
Let us see what Chiefs Kingdom think about the pick and what their thoughts are after the Chiefs picked up yet another key defender and young prospect. Were fans happy with the pick, and what did they have to say?
"Omarr Norman-Lott had a pass rush win rate of 18.9% in 2024 and a true pass set pass rush grade of 88.3. He was a rotational player at Arizona State before transferring to Tennessee and becoming a top-end interior pass rusher for the Vols," PFF said. He wins with athleticism and pure power—he lacks technique and he doesn’t have the length to do much else other than bull rush up the inside. But he’s violent and relentless and will rush and rush with power and burst all game long," said one fan.
"Pretty good pick up He'll be sold lined up with Chris Jones. A good dline just got even better," added another fan.
"He’s a dawg! Ya’ll take care of him," said a fan.
"Some of ya’ll haven’t watched much college ball and it shows lol. Lott is very very good," said another fan.
"I know not a offensive weapon so some fans will hate it but it's a real good pick to go with Chris Jones," said another member of Chiefs Kingdom.
"ONL is explosive. Fills gaps and is quick off the line. Y’all got a great player and guy," said another.
