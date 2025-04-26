BREAKING: Chiefs Select Omarr Norman-Lott At 63 Overall
The pick is in.
After months of anticipation, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially turned in their draft card, selecting Omarr Norman-Lott with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the addition of Norman-Lott, the Chiefs' front office adds another player to the roster, all while looking to leave the 2024 campaign and the sour taste in their mouths left from the Super Bowl defeat behind them.
"He plays with harmonious hands and feet that work to and around edges, but he won’t offer much as a power rusher. His lack of size could hurt his draft slotting, but he has the potential to become a rotational defender and sub-package rusher," Zeirlein wrote.
The Chiefs have seven additional picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including two more picks on Friday. The Chiefs hold two round three picks. Kansas City holds both the 66th overall pick and the 95th overall pick in the third round. The 66th overall pick comes from the Tennessee Titans.
Additionally, the Chiefs hold the 133rd overall pick in the fourth round, as well as the 164th pick in the fifth round from the Eagles. They also hold three picks in the seventh round of the draft. Kansas City holds the 226th overall pick, the 251st overall pick, and the 257th overall pick in the back half of the NFL Draft.
After the Chiefs' horrific ending to the 2024 season, the 2025 season is set to be another season the Chiefs look to utilize their draft picks to get them back into the playoffs. The selection of Norman-Lott will play a critical role in just how successful the Chiefs are this fall.
With two picks for the Chiefs completed, the front office is bound to continue to work tirelessly throughout the rest of the draft -- especially now with Norman-Lott in the fold as a second-round pick.
Stay tuned with us for what the Chiefs do next in the 2025 NFL Draft.
