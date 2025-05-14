Omarr Norman-Lott's Impact on Chiefs in 2025
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs got better on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs went after players that they needed and that best fit their scheme, and the areas that were vacant by players who left from last year's team. The Chiefs did a good job of finding value with every pick they made, and that's why they will have a better roster in 2025 and were one of the best drafting teams.
The Chiefs went after the defensive players after addressing the offense with their first-round pick. But after that, it was clear what the Chiefs were trying to do, especially in the middle rounds. The Chiefs went after players on the defensive line.
One thing the Chiefs want to do better next season is get after the quarterback without having to send the house to do so. Their four-man pass rush one not good last season, and that is one spot that they struggled at for the last couple of seasons.
They have not been able to find a player who can benefit from playing alongside Chris Jones. But they selected a play that can change that in 2025.
The Chiefs select defensive tackle Omar Norman-Lott in the second round of the 2025 draft. And the Chiefs believe they got a steal on him. Many teams had a first-round grade on him, and the Chiefs getting him in the second was a steal.
Field Yates of ESPN says that he thinks Norman-Lott is going to be one of the rookies who has the most impact on the Chiefs.
7. Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 63)
"Adding another defensive tackle was a priority for the Chiefs early in this draft, considering they lost Tershawn Wharton in free agency. Having another big body on the defensive line can make life easier for Chris Jones. Norman-Lott is a standout pass rusher from inside, showing disruptive up-field rush skills that helped him to 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Playing next to Jones should create plenty of one-on-one rush reps for him," said Yates.
Norman-Lott can be the player to get things started next season alongside Jones, in getting the four-man pass rush going. It is going to be interesting to see how he makes an impact now with Jones on his side.
