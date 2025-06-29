One Chiefs Free Agent Signing Who Could Be Sneaky Good
The Kansas City Chiefs needed to change up their roster following how the 2024 campaign ended. The Chiefs didn't win with the roster they constructed, but they did reach the game of all games. This offseason was about retooling for Kansas City rather than rebuilding.
The Chiefs succeeded this offseason in bringing back certain free agents they felt still fit within the roster, and bit the bullet in losing some as well. The 2025 NFL Draft was also a successful benchmark for the Chiefs this offseason, adding seven new players to the winning culture that has been built in Kansas City.
While re-signing and drafting players is fun and all, all eyes were on who the Chiefs would add through free agency this offseason. With a slew of players set to don a Chiefs uniform for the first time this season, one of the more underrated players who could be sneaky good for the franchise is veteran defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.
Tillery is making his third stop with a franchise that plays within the AFC West division. Having been drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2019, Tillery would play in LA until the 2022 campaign, when he joined the Las Vegas Raiders franchise for the back half of the 2022 campaign, and for the full campaign in 2023.
The former first-round selection has seen his fair share of ups and downs in his career thus far. Following the 2021 campaign, Tillery's overall production hasn't been the same. However, last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Tillery displayed very moldable skills that could benefit the Chiefs' defensive line.
Tillery is likely to be the backup to Chris Jones at the left defensive tackle spot; however, that doesn't mean he can't be moved around on the line. His veteran experience is a shoo-in for what the Chiefs need, especially since Tillery wants to taste the winning culture that Kansas City has created over the last few seasons.
"I think the way we come to work focused every day, there's a very high level of expectations on everybody. It's important to buy in quickly, which I think that I have. The coaches are tough, they're hard, the practices are difficult, but it's all geared towards winning, towards getting the best out of yourself, and that's why I'm here," Tillery said during Chiefs mandatory minicamp.
Ensure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.