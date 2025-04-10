One Position The Chiefs Should Not Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will not wait around to get better in the 2025 NFL Draft. They should want to take their chances with the prospects they have on their board. If the player they want is there and they believe that they cannot get them in the next round, the Chiefs should take them immediately.
After they lost several key players to free agency, the Chiefs made their signings. They addressed some of the areas where they lost players and now will look to fill in the rest of those areas in the draft. They will need a solid draft class to help their team out in the 2025 season. They do not want to put all the pressure on one side of the ball for next season.
The Chiefs are one of the teams in recent years that have drafted particularly well. They will go into the draft with players on their board who they think best fit the team, their culture, and the scheme that they run on both sides of the ball.
General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid will work together in putting the best draft class together that they can. Veach has done an excellent job in finding the right pieces to put together in the draft. Reid has also done well in saying what he is looking for in certain players and which prospects will give the team the best chance to win and succeed.
But there is one position that the Chiefs should not be selecting in this year's draft, and it is clear. The Chiefs should not be considering taking a quarterback.
"Patrick Mahomes will turn 30 in September, but he’s hardly slipping …even if his dynastic organization fell and couldn’t quite get up during its most recent Super Bowl appearance. Still, with Gardner Minshew II the latest veteran to rotate into the understudy role – with fellow twentysomethings Bailey Zappe and Chris Oladokun behind him – little reason for a franchise with several other gaps to plug to invest further behind center in 2025," said Nate Davis of USA Today.
The Chiefs have their quarterback of the future, and he is the best in the NFL and now they need to give him help in the draft.
