Chiefs Need to Address the Defensive Line in the Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the surprising teams this offseason in terms of making moves to improve their roster. The Chiefs want to keep their Super Bowl window open and they can do that by the things they have done this offseason. The franchise carries a bad taste in their month from last season into the 2025 season.
After they lost several key players to free agency, the Chiefs made their own signings. They addressed some of the areas where they lost players and now will look to fill in the rest of those areas in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs are one of the teams in recent years that have drafted particularly well. They will go into the draft with players on their board who they think best fit the team, their culture, and the scheme that they run on both sides of the ball.
General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid will work together in putting the best draft class together that they can.
Even with adding players in free agency, the Chiefs still have holes to fill, and they can look at any of those picks and select the right fit for the team and its scheme. The Chiefs' biggest needs heading into the draft are offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and a running back.
Per Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
Pass rusher: One of the most underrated parts of the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX was how disappointing the pass rush was. Don’t be surprised if Veach adds youth and talent around Jones and defensive ends George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu. Entering the draft, the Chiefs have just five defensive tackles, none of whom are on a rookie contract. Adding another player who can learn and develop next to Jones would help.
The Chiefs can benefit from a good pass rush that comes from their front four. Most of the time, the Chiefs were getting after the quarterback last season; it was by sending the house. The Chiefs can take some pressure off by making the right selection at the defensive end or defensive tackle position. The Chief will be ready to make a pick for their next talent.
