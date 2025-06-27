One Word to Describe the Chiefs' Offseason
If you're a part of the Chiefs Kingdom, there's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming 2025 season. In terms of roster management, Kansas City did a phenomenal job in free agency and in the Draft to make sure they have depth on all sides of the ball.
Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the starting role from Alex Smith in 2018, the Chiefs have been used to getting their way. In seven years, Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid led the Chiefs to seven AFC West division titles, five Super Bowl appearances, and three rings (2019, 2022-23).
However, the somewhat unexpected happened when the Chiefs were gunning for the first-ever "3-peat" last season. They were blown out by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game, and their world came crashing down.
The front office knew they needed a restart and honed in on what they needed to improve before the start of next season. Their findings? Their offensive and defensive fronts were weak. It didn't allow Mahomes to set his feet and get his throws off; meanwhile, opposing teams seemingly had all day in the pocket.
That offseason, they brought in offensive tackle Jaylon Moore from the San Francisco 49ers, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery from the L.A. Chargers, and drafted another OT and DT in the first and second rounds.
To Ben Arthur of "Fox Sports," there's only one word that can describe the Chiefs' offseason so far: provoked.
"Following their humiliating Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs are expected to have an edge in the new season," wrote Arthur. "Not only did Travis Kelce commit to play in 2025, but Kansas City will also have Rashee Rice back from an injured knee that cost him all but four games in 2024.
Reid and the rest of the Chiefs are going to do everything possible to get back on top of the NFL throne; the last thing they want is a repeat of last year. They've taken every countermeasure, and so far, their plan seems to be working. There are still numerous amount of players that are recovering from injury, but once everyone is back to 100% it's going to be very hard to stop this team.
