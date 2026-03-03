Three Teams the Chiefs Could Trade Down with in the Draft

With only six picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs, who own the No. 9 selection, could be a prime candidate to trade back in the first round.

When assessing which teams could make viable trade partners, consider two variables. One, how far down the board would Kansas City be willing to move down, and what is the range of picks they feel comfortable with? Secondly, which teams, who would be interested in moving up into the top 10, do not have overlapping needs shared with the Chiefs?

For example, pass rusher is a position Kansas City needs to address, so they are less likely to trade with a team that also has edge rusher on its radar.

With all of that in mind, here are three teams the Chiefs could explore trading with in the first round of the NFL Draft in April.

Los Angeles Rams

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rams and Chiefs have been popular hypothetical trade partners this offseason, as cornerback Trent McDuffie has been rumored as a potential fit in Los Angeles. That is not the only reason these two teams could strike a deal that would entail draft picks.

Since the Rams own two first-round picks - Nos. 13 and 24 - they can be aggressive and climb up the board with additional capital. Los Angeles has been an aggressive franchise in recent years, and with Matthew Stafford potentially entering his swan song season in 2026, General Manager Les Snead could go all out to win a Super Bowl.

Additionally, the Chiefs would move down four spots and pick up an extra second-round pick in the process. It also helps that the Rams' needs do not correlate with what Kansas City is looking for in the first round. Los Angeles would most likely be targeting a defensive back in this hypothetical trade-up.

Dallas Cowboys

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys co-owners Jerry Jones, left, and Stephen Jones, right, stand on the field during pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Similar to the Rams, Dallas also has two first-round picks to negotiate with - Nos. 12 and 20. While a pass rusher is also a clear need for the Cowboys, they are more likely to trade up and take Caleb Downs if the Ohio State safety is still on the board.

There is a risk in trading with Dallas because its top needs are on the defensive side of the ball, but Jerry Jones' tendency to make a headline-stealing pick would certainly not be surprising, and would leave the door open for Kansas City to draft the player it wants.

New York Jets

New York Jets General Manager Darren Mougey and Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn, shake hands as they pose for the press, at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Florham Park. Mougey and Glenn were introduced to the press in their new positions for the first time. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This would be a steep fall down the board, as the Chiefs would slide from No. 9 to No. 16. However, this is a fascinating scenario because the Jets also own the No. 2 pick, which will most likely be utilized on an edge rusher.

New York could trade back up, but it would not take another pass rusher, which is arguably the top priority for the Chiefs. Also, Kansas City could ask for the Jets' second-round pick, which is No. 33. So, yes, moving back seven spots is a major risk, but picking up the first pick of the second round is an intriguing proposition for the Chiefs' front office.