Ranking Chiefs Best Moves This Offseason...So Far

Free agency is just about wrapped up, and although there are still players available on the open market, the marquee signings have already occurred. It has been a hectic offseason, with a voided trade, several blockbuster trades, and a plethora of free agent signings.

The Kansas City Chiefs' roster has undergone major reconstruction, with several marquee players leaving the team via free agency and a seismic trade.

With all of that being said, here are the three best moves from the Chiefs this offseason, with the 2026 NFL Draft just over a month away.

1. Trading Trent McDuffie

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In a perfect world, the Chiefs could retain McDuffie , but that is not the reality in a salary cap league. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes making top-of-the-line money at his position, it was impossible to sign the 25-year-old cornerback to an extension.

Although it was painful to see one of the top cornerbacks in the league leave, Kansas City was able to recoup four draft picks - three in 2026 and one in 2027 - including a 2026 first-round pick (29th overall). The Chiefs received 120 cents on the dollar for a great player and avoided paying $31 million annually to the 2022 first-round pick.

These are the types of moves teams must make to sustain a high level of success. Although it is not the most popular decision, the Chiefs have potentially prolonged their Super Bowl window by resetting the roster for the second phase of the Mahomes era.

2. Signing Kenneth Walker III

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It has been well-documented that Kansas City's running back production last season was subpar, and a major reason for the team's downfall. The Chiefs wasted no time ensuring that they would have a competent backfield in 2026 and signed the most sought-after running back in this free agency class.

Minutes after the legal tampering window opened on March 9, news broke that Kansas City was signing the Super Bowl LX MVP to a three-year, $43.05 million contract, which includes $28.7 million fully guaranteed. Not only does this move fix a major issue, but it also alleviates significant pressure off Mahomes' shoulders.

3. Adding Reinforcements on the Interior Defensive Line

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Signing former New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga is not going to steal headlines by any means, but the Chiefs have been far too dependent on Chris Jones. The 31-year-old defensive tackle will finally have a running mate who can stuff the run.

Landing Tonga on a three-year, $21 million deal is a solid deal, and who knows, Kansas City could continue adding more assets along the defensive line in the draft.