How Chiefs Were Inches From Acquiring Edge Rusher at Deadline
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs took a lot of heat for coming up empty at the trade deadline. But to no one’s surprise, they were extremely close to consummating at least two deals.
One of those near trades came to light Sunday morning, when insider Adam Schefter reported Kansas City was on the goal line with a deadline deal to acquire Seattle edge rusher Boye Mafe.
Second-rounder in deep draft
A 6-4, 261-pound linebacker out of Minnesota, Mafe entered the league in the same 2022 draft class that produced Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis and other pillars in the Chiefs’ run to berths in the past three Super Bowls. The Seahawks selected him in the second round (40th overall), 10 choices after the Chiefs selected Karlaftis.
Mafe’s addition would’ve boosted a stagnant Chiefs pass rush, which ranks tied for 17th among NFL teams with only 20 sacks this year. The Denver Broncos, who meet the Chiefs a week from Sunday, lead the league with 46.
Schefter reported the Mafe deal was so close to completion that some involved thought it was done. While compensation wasn’t revealed, the Seahawks reportedly pulled the deal off the table at the last second.
The report is significant because it shows Kansas City general manager Brett Veach was still aggressive despite having less draft capital than previous trade deadlines.
Decreasing snaps in Seattle
While Mafe recorded 12 sacks over his initial two seasons, including a career-high nine in 2023, he’s seen his snaps decrease since Mike Macdonald took over as head coach in 2024. In eight games this year, he has just four starts and no sacks. Mafe also injured his toe in a Sept. 25 win at Arizona, an injury that has hampered him over the ensuing four games.
Mafe, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, had lost his starting job this season. Uchenna Nwosu and Drake Thomas already leap frogged him on the Seahawks’ depth chart.
The deal for Mafe was one of two trades that came close to completion prior to Tuesday’s NFL deadline. Veach reportedly offered his fourth-round selection in the 2026 draft to the Jets for Breece Hall. However, the Jets apparently wouldn’t back down from their third-round price.
The Jets were the league’s most active club on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, they sent All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis for future first-round choices in both 2026 and 2027 as well as wide receiver AD Mitchell.
Then, the Jets dealt All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys for a second-rounder in 2026, a first-rounder in 2027 and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
Kansas City is scheduled to see both Gardner and Williams in consecutive weeks later this month.
