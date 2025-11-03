Reid Explains Frustrations on Sequence at End of First Half
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium following the Chiefs’ 28-21 loss at Buffalo on Sunday.
To view his comments, watch and read below:
Opening statement:
“All right, we had one injury coming out of it. It was Jawaan Taylor, who hurt his right ankle. So, other than that, we’ve got to do a little better than that, especially when you’re playing a good football team, obviously. It starts with me and doing my job better, and giving our guys a good opportunity to put them in position there where they can make some plays.
“Against a team like this, both offensively and defensively, you’ve got to get off the field defensively and then you’ve got to stay on the field on offense, and score touchdowns, not field goals. It was great for (Harrison) Butker to make them, for sure, but you want touchdowns in those situations. My hat goes off to them. Sean (McDermott) has done a nice job with them. They played a good game tonight.”
On Buffalo’s pass rush:
Yeah, those defensive ends are top-notch. They can roll them in and they’ve got three or four of them that can bring it.”
On how the pass rush affected Kansas City’s timing on offense:
“Yeah, listen. I could have helped the guys out. I didn’t do a very good job of that. So, and then we’ve got to obviously do a little better when given the opportunity.”
On why Buffalo was able to move the ball so effectively:
“Yeah, listen. They got the run game going, and then right when you think they’re going to run, they come back with play-action and naked. They did a good job with that.”
On what he saw when officials called Patrick Mahomes for intentional grounding:
“Yeah, I saw a tipped ball, and 83 (Noah Gray) somewhat in the vicinity there. That was why I called that there (threw his challenge flag), what I tried to do.”
On whether there was any indication that replay assist had factored into that before:
“No, I didn’t know that.”
On Buffalo’s tight ends having big days:
“Yeah, they did. They got us in one-on-one situations and they did a nice job. They were fast and we didn’t have enough pressure on them to make them rush it. He had a little time to allow that to happen.”
On playing in Buffalo:
“Yeah, it's a great atmosphere and that won’t change in the new place. The fans here, they get wild. It’s not going to be any different in the new place. Good football team, so there’ve been some good games.”
On Patrick Mahomes’ fourth-and-17 conversion to Rashee Rice:
“Yeah, good throw, good catch. You know, he had enough time there where he could put it up.”
On the goal-to-go sequence at the end of the first half:
“Yeah, you gotta score. You gotta score a touchdown. You don’t want to come out with a field goal. Although, listen, we were still within striking distance; we had opportunities. We can’t start the second half the way we did, and that’s my responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen and it did.”
On the decision to kick a 19-yard field goal rather than go for a touchdown at the end of the first half:
“I wanted points. We had to come out of there with points. I thought about it, for sure, but I thought getting the field goal was the right thing to do there.”
On his message to the team entering the bye:
“Yeah, listen, I’ve got a good locker room in there. So, rest up and they’ll come back strong. That’s what we do. Guys that are nicked up here, throughout the year here, they’ve got to make sure they get in and get worked on.”
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is grateful to provide you with the best news on your favorite team, always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And share your concerns entering the bye week by visiting our Facebook page (here).