Andy Reid Comments on Rashee Rice Following Probation Violation and Knee Surgery

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been in the headlines again this offseason, putting his team and his head coach in a strange spot during organized team activities.

While the Chiefs work through OTAs in Kansas City, Rice is in the Dallas County jail following a probation violation that forced him to immediately begin serving a 30-day sentence stemming from his multi-car crash in March 2024.

It was later reported that Rice had an offseason knee surgery approximately a week before his probation violation, leaving his recovery timeline murky as he attempts to return for training camp.

On Thursday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Rice's status in his opening statements.

"As far as Rashee goes, we're aware of the situation, the league's aware of it, we've talked to the league, we get it," Reid said. "There's been no talk about anything further. We're moving forward, just normal as we go here. When he gets back, we've got to get him caught up and doing what he needs to do. And then, make sure he gets it. It's not an easy thing he's going through. Life lessons are important, but we're all given chances to learn, and so he's in that position now."

Reid was later asked to clarify those opening comments about Rice and the league. Was Reid saying that the team does not expect Rice to receive further punishment from the NFL?

"We don't know that," Reid said. "I know he's done some things already that he's got to take care of that were given to him, but I haven't heard anything, no. We're kind of moving forward."

Regarding Rice's knee procedure and timeline to return, Reid said the team is expecting him to be back this summer.

"We think he'll be ready for camp as we go forward, we'll just see how it goes," Reid said. "He's been in communication with [vice president of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Burkholder] and he knows the rehab that he can do there, and I think they're keeping an eye on him as far as any possible infection goes."

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