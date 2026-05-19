Rashee Rice Violates Probation, Ordered to Serve Jail Time

The clock is ticking for the Kansas City Chiefs' down period of the offseason, as organized team activities are right around the corner. Unfortunately for K.C., top wide receiver Rashee Rice won't be attending following more off-the-field trouble.

First reported by NBC 5 DFW on Tuesday afternoon, Dallas County court documents state that Rice tested positive for THC. That's a violation of his probation stemming from a multi-car crash in 2024, which previously forced him out of the first six games of the 2025-26 season due to a league suspension.

Rice was previously sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation after the crash, also having to pay medical expenses for the victims.

"Defendant tested positive for THC," the order-of-court description read. "Defendant placed in custody. Defendant ordered to serve the thirty (30) days in jail previously ordered on July 17, 2025. Defendant to be released from custody on Jun 16, 2026."

Matt Foster of KSHB 41 in Kansas City confirmed the news, posting the trial docket in a tweet on X.

#Breaking: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice violated his probation after testing positive for marijuana.



Rice has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail, meaning he will miss #Chiefs OTAs & Mandatory Mini-Camp. @KSHB41 is working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/OCJ9wfC9ac — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) May 19, 2026

Rice is slated to be released from custody on June 16, as the docket states, meaning he'll miss each Chiefs OTA session (May 26-28 and June 1-3) and mandatory minicamp (June 9-11).

Earlier this offseason, the NFL handed down its decision on whether Rice violated the league's personal conduct policy following allegations of domestic violence on social media. The investigation was closed with no discipline planned for the SMU product.

Rice played in eight games last year, hauling in 53 passes on 78 targets for 571 yards and five touchdowns. The 2023 NFL Draft second-round pick has appeared in just 28 regular-season contests in three campaigns thus far.

The Chiefs have no comment on Rice's probation violation, per a team spokesman.

What does Chiefs' wide receiver room look like after Rashee Rice news?

In light of the recent developments with Rice, Joshua Brisco of Chiefs On SI outlined how Kansas City's wide receiver room could be impacted.

"Regardless of Rice's status, the Chiefs wide receiver room already had plenty of questions ahead of the 2026 season," Brisco wrote. "Kansas City's plan at pass catcher appeared to revolve around Rice taking the team's No. 1 receiver role for a full 17 games in 2026 following Rice's suspension- and injury-shortened 2025 season.

"Former first-round pick Xavier Worthy is the next man up in the position group as he hopes to solidify his role in his third NFL season. Last year, Worthy was injured during the first offensive drive of the season, delaying the start of his 2025 campaign. Worthy ended the year with 42 catches for 532 yards and one touchdown.

"In March, the Chiefs signed wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to a two-year deal to keep the 25-year-old former second-round pick in Kansas City after Thornton found success in a part-time role with the Chiefs last season.

"After Worthy and Thornton, the Chiefs have second-year fourth-round pick Jalen Royals and rookie fifth-round pick Cyrus Allen on the depth chart. Royals caught two passes in the final game of the season and was not targeted in any of the first 17 weeks of the season.

"Allen could be in the mix for the Chiefs, but it's hard to expect a Day 3 rookie wide receiver to take on a sizable role in Andy Reid's offense during his first year in the pros.

"If the Chiefs look to add help at wide receiver, they could reunite with JuJu Smith-Schuster or look to add an impact with a player like Stefon Diggs. Smith-Schuster played 56% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in 2025."

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