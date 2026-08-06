Andy Reid Praises Josh Simmons’ Physical Transformation at Chiefs Camp

After being selected No. 32 overall in last year's NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs had high hopes for left tackle Josh Simmons. His rookie season got off to a strong start, but he missed time due to personal reasons and was sidelined for the final five games after fracturing his wrist.



Going into Year 2, Simmons has the potential to develop into one of the league's premier left tackles. One thing that could make or break his sophomore campaign is how he takes care of his body.

He reportedly shed a lot of weight during his rookie year and wasn't at a sustainable playing weight for an NFL tackle. However, Simmons transformed his body this offseason, as evidenced by the impressive frame he showed off during OTAs.

Here's a comparison of Chiefs LT Josh Simmons from Nov. 19 last year (after he returned to team from family absence) to today (June 9). Simmons said his bigger frame is side effect of working out every day. Says he's around 285-290 pounds now and hopes to get to 300 for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/JEcFrgSXb6 — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) June 9, 2026

Since that photo, he has bulked back up and put on "good" weight. On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid discussed Simmons' weight, saying he's exactly where the team wants him to be.



"Yeah, [Simmons] put on weight in the offseason. He's been able to maintain it," Reid said. "I think it'll help him. Not that he couldn't do it at the other weight, but this gives him a little bit more lead in his pants. It pays off for you. Over time, it pays off for you during the season.”

Simmons said a few months back that his goal weight was 300 pounds (he entered the NFL Scouting Combine at 317). He didn't say what his exact weight was right now, but he's not your typical 300-pound lineman. His frame is chiseled, and most of the weight he's added appears to be muscle.

"It’s definitely where it needs to be," Simmons said about the current state of his weight and body.

Coming out of Ohio State in 2025, Simmons was viewed as one of the biggest steals of the first round. He now has the opportunity to prove it with the Chiefs expected to contend for another AFC West title.



"I’m just trying to add off of last year," Simmons stated. "Obviously, I went against a lot of good D-Ends, and I have one year of familiarity with the playbook. So, it was really just kind of stacking up on that, that way I can come into training camp ready."

While the right side of the offensive line remains a question mark with Jaylon Moore and Kahlil Benson battling for first-team reps, Simmons appears to have the left tackle spot locked down. He looks poised for a breakout season and will play a massive role in keeping Patrick Mahomes protected.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.