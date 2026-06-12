Josh Simmons Discusses Goals for 2026, Ideal Playing Weight in Year 2

The 2025-26 season was a lost one for the Kansas City Chiefs, but it did come with a couple of positives. One of them was the rise of left tackle Josh Simmons, who flashed the upside of becoming a cornerstone piece for the organization.

Unfortunately, the flashes weren't as frequent as many had hoped. Simmons played in just eight games as a rookie, missing time due to a personal matter and also a season-ending wrist injury. Coming into year No. 2, a baseline expectation is for him to be available more.

That isn't just externally, either. Simmons wants to turn in a full season in 2026. He's experiencing an entire NFL offseason for the first time, which could come to his advantage after a trying stretch last calendar year.

"It was a challenge, but I've been injured before," Simmons said. "I know what to do."

As far as on-field goals are concerned, the former first-round pick mentioned wanting to have fewer ebbs and flows in his play. He singled out technical elements such as hand placement, learning opposing defenses and pattern recognition as things he seeks improvement in.

"I would say consistency," Simmons said. "I wasn't as consistent as I wanted to be. I think a lot of people could see that, so that's probably just something I'm handling right now."

Is Josh Simmons's weight a cause for concern? Not so fast

One of the more shocking revelations from mandatory Chiefs minicamp was Simmons's new and improved figure. Pictures of him at the lectern this week showcased a slimmed-down but chiseled player, which he says was the byproduct of working out plenty this offseason.

During the pre-draft process a year ago, Simmons weighed in at 317 pounds. Kansas City's team website lists him at 310 pounds. He certainly didn't look quite that heavy when in the lineup last season, though, so perhaps there's no reason to worry.

Simmons estimates his current weight as between 285 and 290 pounds. By the time Week 1 rolls around, he wants to be "300 flat."

Here's a comparison of Chiefs LT Josh Simmons from Nov. 19 last year (after he returned to team from family absence) to today (June 9). Simmons said his bigger frame is side effect of working out every day. Says he's around 285-290 pounds now and hopes to get to 300 for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/JEcFrgSXb6 — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) June 9, 2026

Speaking to the media this week, head coach Andy Reid gave Simmons a vote of confidence for maintaining his strength and athleticism while building his frame back up a bit.

“Yeah, he’s kind of a unique character because he’s not a real big guy," Reid said. "I mean, that’s not what he is, but he’s extremely strong and very athletic. You always talk about leverage as a coach, and he does a pretty good job with that and I think that helps him.

"He was able to function that way last year. I know he probably told you he’s going to put on weight, we’ll see. I don’t think that’s an absolute that has to take place. He looked pretty good out here.”

With 13 weeks and counting until the regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos, Simmons's potential breakout campaign is approaching.

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