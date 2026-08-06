Why This 'Nonexistent' Patrick Mahomes Trend Is Tremendous News for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been bitten by the injury bug at 2026 training camp, with multiple players going down in the last week and others struggling to get back to 100% regarding preexisting ailments. Fortunately for them, that list doesn't include quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On the contrary, the superstar signal-caller is doing just fine less than eight full months removed from suffering a torn ACL and LCL. He returned to practice earlier this summer and was cleared for full participation in camp before July's workouts even began. Now over a week into the full-squad slate at Missouri Western State University, it's been business as usual.

At every step of the way, head coach Andy Reid emphasized the Chiefs wanting to keep a close eye on Mahomes and also not place unfair expectations on him. The two-time MVP, naturally, wants to be available for Week 1's regular-season opener and has pushed himself on the practice field. Those who are evaluating Mahomes have exercised cautious optimism, yet that just seems to be adding fuel to the locomotive.

Pass game coordinator and acting offensive coordinator Joe Bleymaier was asked this week about how Mahomes looks at camp. Bleymaier admits while it's difficult to find anything his quarterback does shocking, the complete lack of rust or limitation has blown his mind.

"You hate, [with] anything that Patrick does, to say it surprises you because he's always pushing the limits of, physically, what he can do with the football and just the recovery timetable from the injuries that he's had," Bleymaier said. "Still, I haven't seen anything with the knee out there on the field that would lend itself to show any sort of hangover or any setbacks from the season. I hate to say I'm surprised by that, but it's just nonexistent, any sort of knee issues, which has been incredible."

Mahomes has worked in both individual and team drills thus far, moving well and avoiding putting himself in precarious positions. He's still been able to extend plays and scramble out of the pocket, just like he's garnered a reputation for throughout his illustrious career. Reid and company have even unleashed him on some designed runs, which may scare some but should be viewed as nothing but a positive.

The three-time Super Bowl champion knows he might have to rush less in 2026, which could stem from the knee situation but also from having a much more viable support system in the backfield. The addition of running back Kenneth Walker III should take some weight off Mahomes' shoulders, and he surely would benefit from that.

According to SumerSports, among all quarterbacks with at least 250 plays last season, Mahomes' 8.84% scramble rate was sixth. That finished ahead of noted mobile passers like Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. His 29.16 total rush EPA was fourth in the same group, further underscoring just how critical a component he was in the K.C. ground game.

Mahomes resembling his older self is wonderful news for the Chiefs. For an injury and subsequent procedure that oftentimes brings bumps in the road throughout recovery, there seemingly haven't been any for perhaps the best player in the sport.

There are additional hoops to jump through, although Mahomes has made the previous ones appear just as nonexistent as his restrictions.

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