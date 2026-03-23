Answering 5 Mailbag-Style Chiefs Questions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – During Andy Reid’s first year as Chiefs head coach in 2013, he improved the franchise’s year-over-year win total by nine games. In one year, he took the team from two victories to 11.

During Andy Reid’s most recent year as Chiefs head coach in 2025, he allowed the franchise’s year-over-year win total to fall by nine games, also a team record.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Returning to the playoffs isn’t a given for Kansas City. The Raiders got significantly better, the Chargers solidified the interior of their offensive line, and the Broncos – possibly feeling as though they’re just one piece away from a Super Bowl – acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster trade.

The Chiefs felt like they weren’t far away in 2024, and like the Broncos this offseason didn’t do a lot. And including Super Bowl 59, when the Eagles beat the Chiefs, 40-22, the Chiefs have paid for that choice by losing 12 of their last 18 games. But Kansas City was pleasantly active this offseason, after entering January with the league’s worst salary-cap situation.

Now, in between free agency and the draft, here are five intriguing questions.

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) misses catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

How much will the Chiefs change their offense?

They have to change it to some degree. First, they were the most predictable in the league last season. Patrick Mahomes said he noticed more than ever teams were capitalizing on tendencies to take away what they’ve always done so well.

Secondly, they have to realize that signing Kenneth Walker means they have to go under center and run more play-action (and that they’re fooling no one with so many RPOs). Answering that question will have to wait until the team opens the season the weekend of Sept. 13, because they won’t show their hand until then.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Will Brett Veach trade down in the draft, rather than up?

The Chiefs’ general manager has completed 18 draft-weekend trades since taking over for John Dorsey after the 2017 draft. Over his eight drafts in charge of Kansas City’s selections, he’s traded up 14 times and traded down on only four occasions (one of which was the simple pick swap at the end of the first round with the Eagles to take Josh Simmons in 2025).

But Veach has never had a pick as high as No. 9, and only once before (in 2022) has he had multiple first-round picks. The Chiefs have nine total selections, and should the players they most value disappear before they’re on the clock at 9, of course they should trade down. More swings at the plate boosts the success average for NFL general managers. What they should not do is use the assets acquired in the Trent McDuffie trade to move up into the top 8. That strategy has backfired on far too many teams in recent years.

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Will the team restructure the contract of Chris Jones?

Entering the offseason, most thought moving money around in the All-Pro’s 2024 contract was a foregone conclusion. But Mahomes stepped up first, creating nearly $44 million in salary cap room. And after the Chiefs released defensive end Mike Danna and right tackle Jawaan Taylor, and restructured the final year of Drue Tranquill’s contract, Jones remains untouched.

He’s set to account for a team-high 14.9 percent of the total cap. Shockingly, Mahomes isn’t in that top position. But that’s a good sign for the Chiefs. They have the Jones move in their back pocket should they choose to pursue a more expensive free agent like Cameron Jordan, or simply move those savings into 2027, when they need to brace for an $85.3 million cap hit for Mahomes and could be looking at an extension for Xavier Worthy – not to mention signing free agents next March.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) is seen prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Are the Chiefs done in free agency?

Very likely, yes. Should they pursue Jordan, they’d be wise to wait until after the April 27 deadline, when unrestricted free agents don’t count against a signing team’s ability to secure compensatory draft picks in the 2027 draft. But the Chiefs have only $7 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, not enough as of now to fit in their estimated 2026 draft choices. That’s why it’s a good bet that they’re done until next spring.

Nov 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) carries the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Will Kansas City commit to Justin Fields packages?

Expect the Chiefs to certainly incorporate several packages exclusively for Fields -- in practice. Mahomes said he’d do anything to help the team win, and if that means coming off the field in short-yardage situations, or splitting out wide in Wildcat looks, to get Fields in the huddle, they’ll practice those for sure. But whether Reid actually uses those packages in games depends on many factors, including what he sees on film, his intuition and game conditions.