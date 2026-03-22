Chiefs Have Good Reason To Wait Before Signing Cameron Jordan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chris Jones dropped a cryptic tweet this month.

On the first day of the league year, the All-Pro defensive tackle sent a clear message to the Kansas City Chiefs front office.

Cam jordan… — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 11, 2026

Beat writer Nate Taylor gave Jones’ recommendation even more credence on Friday, noting the Chiefs are a potential landing spot for Cameron Jordan, per a league source.

But good things come to those who wait, and the Chiefs would be wise to wait to sign Jordan until April 27 at 3:01 p.m. CT. That’s because signing him prior to that deadline would count against Kansas City’s ability to receive compensatory selections in the 2027 draft.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2027 draft picks as of Saturday

According to Over the Cap, the Chiefs are looking at three 2027 compensatory selections as of Saturday morning (one in the fourth round for losing Jaylen Watson, and two seventh-round choices for losing Hollywood Brown and Charles Omenihu).

The NFL Management Council closely guards the precise formula for awarding compensatory picks, but the system basically rewards teams that lose more quality unrestricted free agents than they sign -- a year before each draft. Signing Jordan prior to April 27 would jeopardize those three Chiefs awards in 2027.

Aug 9, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) rolls out while pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

As of Saturday, Kansas City can expect nine selections in the 2027 draft. The Chiefs have their own picks in Rounds 1-5, the Jets’ selection in the seventh round (part of the Derrick Nnadi trade) and, if Over the Cap’s estimate is correct, three compensatory choices. Brett Veach last week acquired quarterback Justin Fields from the Jets for a 2027 sixth-rounder, a pick the Chiefs obtained from San Francisco in the August Skyy Moore trade.

Earlier this month, the NFL awarded Kansas City a 2026 compensatory pick at the end of the fifth round because the Chiefs sustained a net loss in the spring of 2025, primarily because safety Justin Reid signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Feb 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan looks against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Patience will be rewarded

But the signing period for determining next year’s compensatory picks expires two days after next month’s draft. And that’s when the Chiefs should sign Jordan.

Jordan, a 6-4, 287-pound defensive end out of Cal, originally entered the league as the Saints’ first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2011 draft. He’s played all 15 NFL seasons in New Orleans, and even more impressive, he’s missed only two career games.

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

In 2021, Covid ended his streak of consecutive games at 183, including playoffs. He hasn’t missed a game since, including starts in every 2025 game. Impressively, Jordan during his Age 36 season last year posted 10½ sacks, his most since he had 12½ in 2021. Jordan, who turns 37 in July, has 132 career sacks.

And while waiting for April 27 might seem risky – Jordan could obviously sign with another team – he also might prefer to join the Chiefs, something Fields reportedly preferred. Jordan hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2020.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) gestures to teh crowd during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Ironically, the one lever the Chiefs have yet to pull in order to create more salary-cap space is to restructure the contract of Jones. But after his March 11 tweet, Jones surely wouldn’t mind moving around a few paragraphs of contract language to allow Kansas City to land Jordan.