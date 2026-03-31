Assessing Current State of Chiefs’ Defensive Units

The Kansas City Chiefs took a major step back last season, and that included the defense, which appeared to age out to an extent.

This offseason, the roster has undergone changes, especially on that side of the ball, which raises the pressure for general manager Brett Veach to bolster the defense in the 2026 NFL Draft . With all of that being said, here is an evaluation of where things stand on all three levels of the defense.

Secondary

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) and cornerback Nohl Williams (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Veach and the front office struck gold in the 2022 NFL Draft, landing Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams at various points. Watson, Cook, and Williams all signed elsewhere in free agency while the Chiefs traded McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for multiple draft selections, including No. 29 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kansas replenished some of those losses by signing former Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman to a three-year, $24.75 million contract, which includes $15 million guaranteed, and former Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou to a one-year deal. While neither of those acquisitions will blow people away, both players could establish themselves as solid additions to a defense desperate for experience.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, 2025 third-round pick Nohl Williams, who showed flashes in a limited role last season, will step into a starting cornerback position in 2026. The Chiefs will undoubtedly add multiple cornerbacks through the draft in April.

Defensive Line

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after a sack during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last season, Kansas City ranked 26th in the league with 33 sacks and was a major component in the defense's inability to get off the field on third down. A lack of a pass rush also leaves the secondary vulnerable, which was certainly the case in 2025.

This offseason, the only reinforcement brought in that department has been former New England Patriots' defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Kansas City. While his addition will provide a much-needed boost against the run, the Chiefs are still without a difference-making edge rusher.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chris Jones will be 32 years old before the start of next season, and Kansas City must support him with edge rushers on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The Chiefs should prioritize an edge rusher at No. 9 if the board falls their way.

Linebacker

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defends during the first half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Leo Chenal signed with the Washington Commanders, leaving Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill as the main linebackers on the depth chart. This is another position Kansas City should address in the middle rounds of the draft.