The 2026 NFL regular-season schedule is out, and the Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of loaded matchups on the horizon.

It's a challenging path for head coach Andy Reid's club, albeit far from a doomsday scenario. Several games come off as manageable, with others potentially posing a challenge from September through January.

A handful of games stand out from the rest, and for good reason. Kansas City finds itself in primetime on numerous occasions, ranging from early in the season to even on a holiday once again this year.

2026 Chiefs primetime games: Kansas City to be tested at home and on the road

Let's dive into the full slate of Chiefs primetime battles and provide a brief breakdown of each one. Games are listed in sequential order for the 2026-27 campaign.

Week 1: Chiefs vs. Broncos (Monday Night Football, Sept. 14, ESPN and ABC)

This one was leaked days in advance of the schedule release. It's a classic AFC West rivalry between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which features quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix potentially returning from significant injuries.

Given that Denver won the division a year ago, there'll be no love lost between the two sides to kick off this year's Monday Night Football schedule.

Week 2: Chiefs vs. Colts (Sunday Night Football, Sept. 20, NBC)

Last season's Chiefs vs. Colts clash was one of Kansas City's stranger outings of the campaign, and it included a lackluster overtime showing to match — with a win, nonetheless.

With Indy looking to build on a promising season before signal-caller Daniel Jones went down and this being a second-straight primetime game for the Chiefs, expect fireworks from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Week 7: Chiefs at Seahawks (Sunday Night Football, Oct. 25, NBC)

Week 7 could be a barn burner. Reid's crew hits the road this time around, heading up to the Pacific Northwest to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Sehawks.

Last year's Seahawks team was downright dominant on the defensive end and got some surprisingly solid play out of quarterback Sam Darnold. An underlying theme to keep an eye on here is Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III facing the team he just won Super Bowl MVP with.

Week 12: Chiefs at Bills (Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, NBC)

Another pre-release leak, Thanksgiving night has the Chiefs making a trip to Orchard Park to check out New Highmark Stadium for the first time. There's plenty of recent history between Kansas City and the Buffalo Bills, largely due to the elite play of Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Throughout the rivalry, Buffalo has typically held the upper hand before falling short in the playoffs. Will that trend continue in Week 12?

Week 13: Chiefs at Rams (Thursday Night Football, Dec. 3, Prime Video)

Remember 2018’s 54-51 thriller between the Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams? Week 13’s outing on the Thursday Night Football stage may not deliver quite the same amount of fireworks, but it should still have massive hype.

If Los Angeles had a remotely formidable cornerback room last postseason, it could’ve been playing in the Super Bowl. Now, the Rams will see cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson both face their former team under the bright lights.

Week 15: Chiefs vs. Patriots (Monday Night Football, Dec. 21, ESPN and ABC)

The final game against a Super Bowl LX foe is a second Monday Night Football experience for the Chiefs. Although the New England Patriots could be challenged by a first-place schedule this year, there's enough talent on the roster to make them a contender again.

This game could have serious seeding implications in the AFC playoff picture, especially with how late in the season it is. Fortunately for Kansas City, it closes the year with three of its last four contests being at home.

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