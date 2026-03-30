Top 5 Prospects at Positions of Need for Chiefs: Defensive Back

While the word rebuild was never expected to be part of the Kansas City Chiefs' vocabulary during the Patrick Mahomes era, they are currently in the midst of that process this offseason.

After competing in multiple Super Bowls and reaching the conference championship game every year since Mahomes took over as the starter in 2018, the Chiefs took a major step back in 2025, missing the playoffs entirely.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks to the huddle from the sideline during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Some of those struggles were a byproduct of the wear and tear of deep playoff runs for essentially the past decade. At the same time, Kansas City's weaknesses, which were numerous, were on full display. This roster was in need of an overhaul, as the Chiefs had several expiring contracts, aging-out players, and a star cornerback seeking a contract extension.

Kansas City suffered several losses in free agency, but the one unit that was completely dismantled was the secondary. Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams all signed elsewhere while the Chiefs traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. Kansas City was able to recoup four draft picks, including a 2026 first-round pick (29th overall), but replacing those players is easier said than done.

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates with cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With all of that being said, here are the top-five defensive back prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, which the Chiefs could consider selecting.

1. S, Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) moves with the ball while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) in the first quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Safety is not as valuable as a cornerback, but Downs is a generational talent who can dominate the game in multiple ways. His horizontal and vertical speed allows him to contribute against the run and pass.

Additionally, his ability to make up ground allows him to bait quarterbacks into throws that appear open, but with Downs on the field, windows and timing shrink considerably.

2. CB, Mansoor Delane, LSU

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City and general manager Brett Veach have a knack for identifying defensive backs in the later rounds of the draft, but Delane could be the selection at No. 9, depending on how the board falls.

Delane is the best cornerback in this year's draft and does not possess many weaknesses in his game. In this class, Delane has the best chance to develop into a lockdown cornerback at the next level.

3. S, Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) runs after Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (16) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Thieneman has been skyrocketing up draft boards in recent weeks, and his production last season was incredibly impressive. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound safety recorded 96 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions, and one sack in 15 games.

While Kansas City is unlikely to draft Thieneman at No. 9, the star safety could be an option if the Chiefs trade back from that spot.

4. CB, Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite missing the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound cornerback projects as a mid-late first-round pick.

McCoy has a tendency to overuse his hands and grab onto receivers late in the play, which will lead to increased penalties. Nevertheless, if McCoy's injury history culminates in a precipitous fall down the board, the Chiefs could snag the cornerback late in the first round.

5. CB, Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City traded McDuffie mostly for financial reasons, but in terms of on-field, the 25-year-old cornerback, who is one of the best players at his position in the league, was consistently overmatched on the outside due to his lack of size.

Terrell is the same build, and although he illustrated the ability to play both in the slot and on the outside, with the other potential options at No. 29, Kansas City could look elsewhere. However, if Terrell manages to slip into the second round, the Chiefs should consider the 5-foot-11, 186-pound cornerback at No. 40, or earlier if they decide to trade up.