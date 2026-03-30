Top 5 Prospects at Positions of Need for Chiefs: Defensive Back
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While the word rebuild was never expected to be part of the Kansas City Chiefs' vocabulary during the Patrick Mahomes era, they are currently in the midst of that process this offseason.
After competing in multiple Super Bowls and reaching the conference championship game every year since Mahomes took over as the starter in 2018, the Chiefs took a major step back in 2025, missing the playoffs entirely.
Some of those struggles were a byproduct of the wear and tear of deep playoff runs for essentially the past decade. At the same time, Kansas City's weaknesses, which were numerous, were on full display. This roster was in need of an overhaul, as the Chiefs had several expiring contracts, aging-out players, and a star cornerback seeking a contract extension.
Kansas City suffered several losses in free agency, but the one unit that was completely dismantled was the secondary. Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams all signed elsewhere while the Chiefs traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. Kansas City was able to recoup four draft picks, including a 2026 first-round pick (29th overall), but replacing those players is easier said than done.
With all of that being said, here are the top-five defensive back prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, which the Chiefs could consider selecting.
1. S, Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Safety is not as valuable as a cornerback, but Downs is a generational talent who can dominate the game in multiple ways. His horizontal and vertical speed allows him to contribute against the run and pass.
Additionally, his ability to make up ground allows him to bait quarterbacks into throws that appear open, but with Downs on the field, windows and timing shrink considerably.
2. CB, Mansoor Delane, LSU
Kansas City and general manager Brett Veach have a knack for identifying defensive backs in the later rounds of the draft, but Delane could be the selection at No. 9, depending on how the board falls.
Delane is the best cornerback in this year's draft and does not possess many weaknesses in his game. In this class, Delane has the best chance to develop into a lockdown cornerback at the next level.
3. S, Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
Thieneman has been skyrocketing up draft boards in recent weeks, and his production last season was incredibly impressive. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound safety recorded 96 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions, and one sack in 15 games.
While Kansas City is unlikely to draft Thieneman at No. 9, the star safety could be an option if the Chiefs trade back from that spot.
4. CB, Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Despite missing the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound cornerback projects as a mid-late first-round pick.
McCoy has a tendency to overuse his hands and grab onto receivers late in the play, which will lead to increased penalties. Nevertheless, if McCoy's injury history culminates in a precipitous fall down the board, the Chiefs could snag the cornerback late in the first round.
5. CB, Avieon Terrell, Clemson
Kansas City traded McDuffie mostly for financial reasons, but in terms of on-field, the 25-year-old cornerback, who is one of the best players at his position in the league, was consistently overmatched on the outside due to his lack of size.
Terrell is the same build, and although he illustrated the ability to play both in the slot and on the outside, with the other potential options at No. 29, Kansas City could look elsewhere. However, if Terrell manages to slip into the second round, the Chiefs should consider the 5-foot-11, 186-pound cornerback at No. 40, or earlier if they decide to trade up.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.