Top 5 Prospects at Positions of Need for Chiefs: Defensive Line

The Kansas City Chiefs' downfall last season was contingent on several factors on both sides of the ball, which prevented them from reaching the playoffs.

Defensively, Kansas City was underwhelming, especially from a pass-rush perspective. The Chiefs ranked 26th in the league with 33 sacks. Kansas City signed former New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to a three-year, $21 million contract to support Chris Jones and the run defense. Other than that, the Chiefs did nothing else to bolster the defensive line, increasing the pressure on general manager Brett Veach to land difference-making players in that unit.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With that being said, here are the top-five defensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft , who could be monumental picks for Kansas City.

1. Edge, Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is virtually no chance Reese is on the board by the time the Chiefs are on the clock, but he would be a dream selection for them. Kansas City would have to trade a king's ransom to potentially jump all the way up to No. 2 with the New York Jets.

Nonetheless, the 6-foot-4, 251-pound edge rusher is a versatile pass rusher, and he began his career as an off-ball linebacker. Last season, Reese totaled 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two passes defended, demonstrating how he can impact the game in multiple ways.

2. Edge, David Bailey, Texas Tech

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) pressures Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Noah Walters (12) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Of the realistic possibilities at No. 9 , Bailey is the ideal target for the Chiefs, who are desperate for a game wrecker off the edge. In 2025, the 6-foot-3, 251-pound pass rusher compiled 52 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

Texas Tech has never been known for its defense, but Bailey completely transformed that side of the ball, contributing to the Red Raiders allowing less than 13 points per game.

3. Edge, Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bain Jr. had somewhat of a quiet regular season, as he recorded only four sacks through 12 games. However, he came to life in the college football playoff, uplifting the Hurricanes to a National Title game appearance against the eventual champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. In those four postseason games, the 6-foot-2, 263-pound pass rusher recorded 11 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five sacks.

Arm length has been a narrative surrounding Bain Jr., which could potentially cause him to slide down the board. However, his high motor and ability to contribute against the run and pass should be intriguing features for Kansas City to take a risk on at No. 9.

4. DT, Peter Woods, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to the 2025 season, Woods was evaluated as a surefire top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. His production was a microcosm of the Tigers' season, as the 6-foot-2, 298-pound defensive tackle underwhelmed with 30 tackles, two sacks, and one pass defended.

That lack of production could be a blessing in disguise for the Chiefs, as Woods could slide all the way down to the last few picks of the first round, which would be incredible value for Kansas City. Potentially pairing Woods with Chris Jones, while adding him to a group that features Tonga and Omarr Norman-Lott.

5. DT, Caleb Banks, Florida

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) runs against Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) and defensive back Bryce Thornton (18) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Banks has been viewed as a top-20 pick in this year's draft, but he suffered a broken foot during the scouting combine, which required surgery and will hold him out until June. Due to that, Banks is now expected to be taken off the board in the late first or early second round of the draft.

The Florida product is a towering defensive tackle, 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds, which would form a dominant interior defensive line tandem with Jones. Banks can consistently beat double teams with elite burst, an above-average first step, and fast and powerful hands that force the opposing offensive linemen off their spot. Banks is another player who could be a steal for the Chiefs at 29 or 40.