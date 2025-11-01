Arrowhead Report

How Chiefs Aiming to Use Hostile Environment to Their Advantage

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't expecting a red carpet on Sunday.

Zak Gilbert

Fans were asked to wear all white for the Bills rivalry match up against the New England Patriots during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025.
Fans were asked to wear all white for the Bills rivalry match up against the New England Patriots during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are reportedly 1-2 in the odds for MVP entering their annual showdown in Buffalo. But thanks to a reporter’s question about Bills fans, Mahomes already owns understatement of the year.

“They don't like us,” the quarterback said Wednesday. “I mean, that's pretty obvious. They do not like the Chiefs.”

patrick mahome
Bills Von Miller and Greg Rousseau sack Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fortunately for Kansas City, the team’s trip to Buffalo isn’t a popularity contest. And when the Chiefs (5-3) visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), they’re hoping to channel the energy inside Highmark Stadium, the NFL’s fourth-oldest venue behind Soldier Field, Lambeau Field and Arrowhead Stadium.

“They're loud,” said Mahomes, who has a 114.7 career passer rating in three games at the facility. “And that's what you want. You want to go and be in a hostile environment. That's what football is when you watch on TV as a kid growing up, is the environments you want to play in.

“And so obviously, they're not rooting for us, but you get to bond together as a team and get to go into a historic stadium, playing in a great environment.”

trent mcduffi
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) makes the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Using crowd's energy like postseason game

Trent McDuffie not only wants that hostile environment, he embraces it. The All-Pro cornerback said rowdy fans create energy. Plus, the Chiefs by now are used to postseason atmospheres on a weekly basis.

“I always think of it as it's one of those games where it's not the playoffs,” McDuffie said Friday, “but it's a playoff-type of game. So, it's a battle, it's a war, and I know, on our end, we love it.”

mahomes, alle
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It might as well be a playoff game. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have squared off four times in the playoffs. Mahomes is 4-0 in those games, but Allen has taken four of the five regular-season meetings – including four in a row.

The last time both Kansas City and Buffalo missed the playoffs in the same season was 2014.

mike dann
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) tackles Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna (51) after an interception during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Between the white lines

And for as many young players who thrive on juice from antagonistic crowds, the Chiefs have enough veterans who can reel them in when emotions get too high.

“Yeah, it's a hostile environment, but the game is won between the white lines,” defensive end Mike Danna said Wednesday. “When we get in these hostile environments, you kind of tune out the crowd. Try to do your best to focus on what's happening between the white lines, because that's what ultimately matters, the results of the game.

“So, all of us know Buffalo is a hostile environment, going there last year. Then, even might end up having a playoff game there.”

