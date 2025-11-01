How Chiefs Aiming to Use Hostile Environment to Their Advantage
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are reportedly 1-2 in the odds for MVP entering their annual showdown in Buffalo. But thanks to a reporter’s question about Bills fans, Mahomes already owns understatement of the year.
“They don't like us,” the quarterback said Wednesday. “I mean, that's pretty obvious. They do not like the Chiefs.”
Fortunately for Kansas City, the team’s trip to Buffalo isn’t a popularity contest. And when the Chiefs (5-3) visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), they’re hoping to channel the energy inside Highmark Stadium, the NFL’s fourth-oldest venue behind Soldier Field, Lambeau Field and Arrowhead Stadium.
“They're loud,” said Mahomes, who has a 114.7 career passer rating in three games at the facility. “And that's what you want. You want to go and be in a hostile environment. That's what football is when you watch on TV as a kid growing up, is the environments you want to play in.
“And so obviously, they're not rooting for us, but you get to bond together as a team and get to go into a historic stadium, playing in a great environment.”
Using crowd's energy like postseason game
Trent McDuffie not only wants that hostile environment, he embraces it. The All-Pro cornerback said rowdy fans create energy. Plus, the Chiefs by now are used to postseason atmospheres on a weekly basis.
“I always think of it as it's one of those games where it's not the playoffs,” McDuffie said Friday, “but it's a playoff-type of game. So, it's a battle, it's a war, and I know, on our end, we love it.”
It might as well be a playoff game. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have squared off four times in the playoffs. Mahomes is 4-0 in those games, but Allen has taken four of the five regular-season meetings – including four in a row.
The last time both Kansas City and Buffalo missed the playoffs in the same season was 2014.
Between the white lines
And for as many young players who thrive on juice from antagonistic crowds, the Chiefs have enough veterans who can reel them in when emotions get too high.
“Yeah, it's a hostile environment, but the game is won between the white lines,” defensive end Mike Danna said Wednesday. “When we get in these hostile environments, you kind of tune out the crowd. Try to do your best to focus on what's happening between the white lines, because that's what ultimately matters, the results of the game.
“So, all of us know Buffalo is a hostile environment, going there last year. Then, even might end up having a playoff game there.”
Chiefs Kingdom, don’t touch your browser because the No. 1 destination for in-depth news, absolutely free, is right here; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And share your prediction for Chiefs-Bills by visiting our Facebook page (here).