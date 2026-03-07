Chiefs Free Agent Targets Will Hint at How Draft Board Could Unfold

Entering this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs were $57 million over the cap, illustrating how the team's financial flexibility was in dire straits.

Since then, the Chiefs have freed up substantial cap space by re-structuring Patrick Mahomes' contract (saved $43.6 million), released Mike Danna (opened up $8.9 million), released Jawaan Taylor (created $20 million in cap space), and traded Trent McDuffie ($13.6 million in cap savings). With those moves, Kansas City now sits $24.8 million under the cap, and can open up even more space by cutting Drue Tranquill and Noah Gray and restructuring Chris Jones contract.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Nate Taylor, the Chiefs are expected to invest the additional financial availabilities on two key positions of need.

"That extra money will likely be directed at two key positions: running back and pass rusher," Taylor reported.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What That Means for the Chiefs

Because free agency occurs before the draft, the Chiefs cannot afford to wait and see how the board falls in April. Kansas City's front office needs to take a proactive approach, or it will be left holding the bag when it is on the clock at No. 9 in the upcoming draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs past Michigan Wolverines defensive back Caleb Anderson (13) and defensive end T.J. Guy (4) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor's report also indicates that the Chiefs are expecting the top three pass rushers in the draft - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. - and top running back prospect - Jeremiyah Love - to be off the board by the time they make a decision on who to select.

If Kansas City ends up addressing running back and pass rusher in free agency, who should general manager Brett Veach zero in on?

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) runs after a reception against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prospects Chiefs Could Target in First Round

Let's say Kansas City decides to enter the draft with its top-two problems solved next week when the free agency window officially opens on March 11. What players/positions should the Chiefs consider with the top-10 pick?

Obviously, Kansas City's selection hinges on how the teams higher on the board invest their picks, but based on projections and assuming the Chiefs prove Taylor's report correct, Veach and the front office could be focused on the following positions: wide receiver, offensive tackle, and defensive back.

With the additional first-round pick, unless safety Caleb Downs is available, Kansas City should not consider the secondary with the No. 9 pick. Right tackle could be in consideration, as the Chiefs could prioritize finding their long-term answer at that position. However, Jaylon Moore is under contract through next season and is more than serviceable at right tackle. Receiver may be the answer with the pick in this hypothetical, as there is a plethora of options, especially in the first round.

Carnell Tate is viewed as the safest receiver in the draft, but he could be gone by the time Kansas City is on the clock. However, Jordyn Tyson is an intriguing option, and if the Chiefs are not worried about his injury history, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound wideout is a legitimate target. Rashee Rice is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is dealing with multiple off-field allegations, while Xavier Worthy has yet to prove he can develop into a reliable pass-catching option for Mahomes and the offense.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Free agency will reveal a lot about how Kansas City plans to attack the draft, especially in the first round, as it holds two picks inside the top 30.