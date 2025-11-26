By the Numbers: Chiefs–Cowboys History and Thanksgiving Stakes

The Kansas City Chiefs have a short week coming off a victory against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, as they will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in a Week 13 Thanksgiving Day showdown. Both franchises go into the game coming off a win.

This will be the first time the Chiefs have taken on the Cowboys since 2021, when the Chiefs took the victory in Arrowhead by the score of 19-9. But when looking at the history of Kansas City's had against Dallas in the National Football League, things are in favor of the Cowboys.

By The Numbers:

Throughout history, these two franchises have gone to battle 12 times, with the first matchup dating all the way back in 1970. Since then, the Cowboys have beaten the Chiefs seven of 12 times, holding a two-game advantage over the current reigning AFC champions.

Since the turn of the century, the Chiefs have taken on the Cowboys five times (2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2021), and Kansas City has taken only two of those games (2013 & 2021). Overall, throughout the 12 games played, Dallas has scored 295 points, whereas Kansas City has scored 250.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This season, the Chiefs have averaged 25.2 points , and the Cowboys have averaged 29.1 points. That being said, the Kansas City defense has to be ready for the offensive attack that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will bring to this Thanksgiving battle.

Thanksgiving Stakes

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A win for the Chiefs would see them end the month of Nov with a 2-1 record, and give them a 7-5 record. Getting that victory over the Indianapolis Colts kept their playoff hopes alive, but a win over Dallas would provide those hopes with some extra stability. They're also likely to be without Trey Smith in this game.

Additionally, the Chiefs look to improve their Thanksgiving Day record to 6-5, as they enter the game with a 5-5 record (5-4 if you don't count losing as the Dallas Texans in 1960 before moving to Kansas City in 1962, per Steven Douglass of Sports Illustrated).

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Thanksgiving traditions mean a lot to the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid, as he gave his thoughts on being able to play on the holiday on Tuesday.

"It's an honor to be asked to play on those days (Thanksgiving & Christmas)," Coach Reid said. "It means you're doing, or have done, halfway decent, right? Not a lot of games are being played either one of those two days. I think that's the way you have to approach it."

Stay up to date with your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellao