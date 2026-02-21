Chiefs' WR Coach Chad O'Shea Explains What Drew Him to Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have made several changes to the coaching staff this offseason, which include hiring Chad O'Shea as the new wide receiver coach. While speaking with Mitch Holthus and Matt McMullen this week, the newly hired coach explained his decision to return to Kansas City.

O'Shea's Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I am back and I'm so excited to be back," O'Shea said. "It's awesome for me. It's full circle being here in 2003 where I started my NFL career and then be back here again. It's an exciting time for me. I know my family's also excited about the opportunity and we can wait to get started.

The culture in the Chiefs' building and stadium is one that leaves an impression on every player and coach that enters the facilities. O'Shea explained how that was a major reason for his choice join the coaching staff.

"This is a culture that is unique," O'Shea explained. "It's one that you will never forget. And that was one of the things that attracted me to come back here is just the kind of the power of Kansas City, the power of the organization. I think the power is in its people. The people here in the city and the organization are just outstanding. It was an easy decision for me to come back."

O'Shea has worked with several marquee wide receivers throughout his career, including Randy Moss and Wes Welker. Holthus asked how a wide receiver coach balances production and team success.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"I've been very fortunate to be around some great players who had different skill sets," O'Shea said. "What's common with all the great players is they're competitive and they want the football. I think that's okay to want the football and be part of a winning offense. The balance comes into what can we do to put the team first in areas that might be outside of just catching the football and having your name on the stat line. I think that's what's very important for myself. They're going to feel that when I am in the room with them, that we are going to put the team first, and that's where it's going to start."

O'Shea then explained in depth why he wants the production to align with the coaching staff's goals.

"The first thing is we have to be aligned with what [Head] Coach [Andy] Reid wants in his vision for the football team," O'Shea said. "We do that and do our job, and being dependable and being detailed. I'll use those words over and over. Those are going to be words that you're going to hear me [say] a lot here in Kansas City."