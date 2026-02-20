How Rashee Rice Could Affect Chiefs' Offseason Plans

The off-field saga surrounding Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice continues to unravel after more disturbing allegations surfaced on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rice's attorney Sean Lindsay released a statement regarding the latest allegations, which were reported by ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The 25-year-old wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he is making it virtually impossible for the Chiefs to commit to and invest in a multi-year extension. This is the third consecutive offseason in which the 2023 second-round pick has been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Rice's time in Kansas City is most likely expiring after next season. Here are a few ways his behavior off the field could affect Kansas City's strategy this offseason.

Will Kansas City be Forced to Draft a WR in the First Round?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs past Michigan Wolverines defensive back Caleb Anderson (13) and defensive end T.J. Guy (4) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs have several positions that need to be overhauled in the coming weeks and months, including running back and pass rusher. However, Rice could force General Manager Brett Veach's hand in taking a wide receiver off the board at No. 9.

There are several intriguing options who could be available at that pick, including Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate. However, this should not even be a position Kansas City's brass should be considering, but Rice’s continuous off-field allegations, paired with Xavier Worthy’s slow-moving development, could make the Chiefs feel inclined to address receiver early in the draft.

The Likelihood of Kansas City Signing a WR in Free Agency?

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It is not a robust receiver market in free agency. Yes, there are players, including Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel, available, but those individuals are simply valued based on name alone. Mike Evans could be in consideration, but he battled through multiple injuries last season and will be 32 years old at the start of next season.

The Chiefs will most likely sign a veteran receiver for depth, but that player could be depended on more than Kansas City would like if Rice faces any discipline from the league.

Why a Trade is Unlikely

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

If you told Veach and the front office that the team could receive a second-round pick for Rice, they may very well take it at this point. However, no team is going to give up a pick of that value for a player who could be facing significant legal discipline in the near future.

Nevertheless, it is a precarious situation for the Chiefs to find themselves in. Kansas City's front office has a long offseason ahead with only six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the team is still $11.3 million over the cap, even after Patrick Mahomes' contract restructure .