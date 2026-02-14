6 Unique Facts on Chiefs’ 6 New Assistant Coaches
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs on Friday afternoon announced the official additions of five new assistant coaches.
Combined with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the six hirings represent one of the highest turnover rates on Andy Reid’s staff since he arrived in Kansas City 13 years ago.
Here’s a look at the six new coaches, and one did-you-know fact for each.
Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
Replaces: Matt Nagy (contract expired, joined New York Giants as offensive coordinator and playcaller).
Did you know: Bieniemy was Colorado’s tailback during the infamous Fifth-Down Game on Oct. 6, 1990, at Missouri. He touched the ball on consecutive second-down carries, the plays before and after officials forgot to flip the down marker. Buffs head coach Bill McCartney – a former Missouri player – called his final timeout after Bieniemy’s initial carry.
And when Bieniemy got stuffed again with the down marker still showing 2, quarterback Charles Johnson spiked the ball to stop the clock on what he thought was third down (but was actually fourth). Johnson punched in the game-winning touchdown on the next play to cement a 33-31 Colorado win.
Running backs coach DeMarco Murray
Replaces: Todd Pinkston (fired after the season)
Did you know: Murray, who reportedly accepted Andy Reid’s offer to join the Chiefs on his 38th birthday Thursday, was drafted by the Cowboys just one selection after Scott Pioli chose Justin Houston in the third round of the 2011 draft. Kansas City had Jamaal Charles at the time, although two games into that 2011 season Charles tore his ACL.
Houston still enjoyed an outstanding career, including four Pro Bowls. The year Murray won NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2014, Houston had his best season with a league-leading 22 sacks.
Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea
Replaces: Connor Embree (fired after the season)
Did you know: O’Shea’s first year with the Patriots, 2009, also was Tom Brady’s comeback season. After an ACL injury in the opener against the Chiefs, Brady missed the 2008 season. With O’Shea coaching Brady’s wide receivers from 2009-18, New England won more games than any team, including three Super Bowls.
Assistant defensive line coach Terry Bradden
Replaces: Alex Whittingham (left to become linebackers coach at Michigan)
Did you know: Braden was a 6-1, 235-pound quarterback in college at Howard University from 2009-10.
Offensive quality control coach Nate Pagan
Replaces: Kevin Saxton (left to become offensive coordinator at Bridgewater College)
Did you know: According to insider Matt Zenitz, Pagan produced at least one Patriot League all-conference wideout in six of seven seasons as Villanova’s wide receivers coach.
Defensive quality control coach C.J. Cox
Replaces: Louie Addazio (left to become offensive line coach at UNLV)
Did you know: Cox, who’ll reportedly help Dave Merritt with the Chiefs’ defensive backs, served as interim defensive coordinator at Kent State in 2021. Cox called defensive plays for the Golden Flashes in the MAC championship game and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert