6 Unique Facts on Chiefs’ 6 New Assistant Coaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs on Friday afternoon announced the official additions of five new assistant coaches.

Combined with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the six hirings represent one of the highest turnover rates on Andy Reid’s staff since he arrived in Kansas City 13 years ago.

Here’s a look at the six new coaches, and one did-you-know fact for each.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy leaves the field after defeating the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Replaces: Matt Nagy (contract expired, joined New York Giants as offensive coordinator and playcaller).

Did you know: Bieniemy was Colorado’s tailback during the infamous Fifth-Down Game on Oct. 6, 1990, at Missouri. He touched the ball on consecutive second-down carries, the plays before and after officials forgot to flip the down marker. Buffs head coach Bill McCartney – a former Missouri player – called his final timeout after Bieniemy’s initial carry.

And when Bieniemy got stuffed again with the down marker still showing 2, quarterback Charles Johnson spiked the ball to stop the clock on what he thought was third down (but was actually fourth). Johnson punched in the game-winning touchdown on the next play to cement a 33-31 Colorado win.

We have added the following coaches to our staff for the 2026 season:



DeMarco Murray - Running Backs Coach



Chad O’Shea - Wide Receivers Coach



Terry Bradden Jr. - Assistant Defensive Line Coach



Nate Pagan - Offensive Quality Control Coach



CJ Cox - Defensive Quality Control… — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2026

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray

Replaces: Todd Pinkston (fired after the season)

Did you know: Murray, who reportedly accepted Andy Reid’s offer to join the Chiefs on his 38th birthday Thursday, was drafted by the Cowboys just one selection after Scott Pioli chose Justin Houston in the third round of the 2011 draft. Kansas City had Jamaal Charles at the time, although two games into that 2011 season Charles tore his ACL.

Sep 15, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray (29) runs for yardage as Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) attempts to defend during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Houston still enjoyed an outstanding career, including four Pro Bowls. The year Murray won NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2014, Houston had his best season with a league-leading 22 sacks.

Oct 26, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) celebrates after sacking St. Louis Rams quarterback Austin Davis (9) (not pictured) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 34-7. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea

Replaces: Connor Embree (fired after the season)

Did you know: O’Shea’s first year with the Patriots, 2009, also was Tom Brady’s comeback season. After an ACL injury in the opener against the Chiefs, Brady missed the 2008 season. With O’Shea coaching Brady’s wide receivers from 2009-18, New England won more games than any team, including three Super Bowls.

Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with wide receiver coach Chad O'Shea during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Assistant defensive line coach Terry Bradden

Replaces: Alex Whittingham (left to become linebackers coach at Michigan)

Did you know: Braden was a 6-1, 235-pound quarterback in college at Howard University from 2009-10.

Offensive quality control coach Nate Pagan

Replaces: Kevin Saxton (left to become offensive coordinator at Bridgewater College)

Did you know: According to insider Matt Zenitz, Pagan produced at least one Patriot League all-conference wideout in six of seven seasons as Villanova’s wide receivers coach.

Sep 17, 2022; West Point, New York, USA; Villanova WIldcats wide receiver Rayjuon Pringle (19) runs with the ball in front of Army Black Knights defensive back Cameron Jones (10) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Defensive quality control coach C.J. Cox

Replaces: Louie Addazio (left to become offensive line coach at UNLV)

Did you know: Cox, who’ll reportedly help Dave Merritt with the Chiefs’ defensive backs, served as interim defensive coordinator at Kent State in 2021. Cox called defensive plays for the Golden Flashes in the MAC championship game and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

