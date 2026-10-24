Chiefs CB Nohl Williams Has Chance to Make Massive Statement Against Seahawks

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, much of the attention heading into the game is on Seattle's defense. Quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown four interceptions during his team's two-game losing streak, which could be a major factor in why many people favor KC in this primetime showdown.

The biggest threat to Kansas City's defense is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been keeping Seattle's passing game afloat and putting together an incredible start to the 2026 season. Through six weeks, he leads the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, making him one of the league's most dominant players at any position.



JSN will undoubtedly be the toughest assignment the Chiefs' secondary has faced all season, as Kansas City hasn't gone up against a true WR1 in 2026. But during his press conference on Friday, second-year defensive back Nohl Williams made it known that he is ready to take on the challenge the Seahawks' superstar presents.

"He's one of the best in the league, for sure," Williams said about Smith-Njigba. "It's going to be a great challenge for the secondary and our whole defense trying to contain him. He's a good player."

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) leaps but cannot catch a pass thrown by quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams has been excellent in his second season in red and gold, making several key plays in last week's victory over the Chargers. He finished with three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defended, making his presence known as a strong open-field tackler.

Going back to the previous point that Kansas City hasn't faced a true premier wideout so far, that isn't hyperbole. The only argument you could make is for Jaylen Waddle of the Broncos or Ladd McConkey of the Chargers, both of whom have gotten off to incredibly slow starts this season. Regardless, that doesn't take away from the progress KC's defensive backfield has shown in 2026.



Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said on Thursday that Williams was trending toward becoming one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL, and the numbers back that up. Williams and first-round rookie Mansoor Delane continue to improve each week, even as they work through the growing pains that come with their inexperience.

Williams echoed that sentiment yesterday, explaining that the more reps he gets, the more comfortable he becomes with the rest of the unit.

"With each snap, I get more comfortable with myself and the system and the guys I play around," Williams stated. "With each rep, I feel like I can take it to another level."



Coming off an offseason where KC traded Trent McDuffie away to the Rams, this will be the first time we really see how the cornerback room will stack up against one of the NFL's top receiving corps. Williams embraces the challenge that Smith-Njigba brings and says he can't wait for Sunday night to prove that he is indeed becoming one of the NFL's elite corners.

"This is why I'm playing, this is why you love competition, for games like this," he concluded. "Prime time, all eyes on you, and it’s gonna be great Sunday."

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