Drafting Mansoor Delane Completely Reshapes the Chiefs at CB

The dust has fully settled on the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving all 32 teams with a clearer picture of their hauls. Some of the shock value for particular picks has also worn off, and the Kansas City Chiefs space could find itself falling under that umbrella.

In a surprising draft-night move, general manager Brett Veach moved up three spots for LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. In the aftermath of the ascent up the board and subsequent selection, many are having a difficult time being thrilled about the pick given the process it took to get there.

Perhaps the best way to look at it isn't what Kansas City let go before adding Delane. Instead, consider how tricky of a tightrope walk the team would've been doing after passing on him.

Regardless of the path taken, there's no denying that Delane transforms the Chiefs' cornerback room both now and later.

First and foremost, Delane (theoretically) fills the profile of a boundary cornerback. He's tough, physical and fluid as an athlete. Despite being on the slimmer side and having shorter arms, he still projects better there than someone like Trent McDuffie, whom the Chiefs traded away to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason.

That element is important, as McDuffie spent some time on the outside, although the premise leaves someone else out. Jaylen Watson was the boundary man for Kansas City and left for that same Rams squad in March. Strictly factoring in what they lost, the Chiefs needed an injection of talent.

There's also the not-so-distant world of how underwhelming a starting duo of Kristian Fulton and Nohl Williams could've turned out to be. Fulton was hurt heading into last season, then effectively got benched until late in the 2025-26 campaign. For as productive as Williams was, there's an argument to be made that the jury might still be out on him.

In all, Fulton appeared in eight games, surrendering a career-worst 14.4 yards per completion but an impressive 55.6% completion rate and an 81.7 passer rating in coverage. Williams' respective numbers were 13.1, 52.5% and 82.9, but he didn't even play 45% of available snaps. Pro Football Focus' No. 14-graded corner showcased serious upside, albeit in a small sample size.

Casting that duo aside, who else can be a perimeter stopper? Offseason flier Kaiir Elam was projected as that pre-draft... in 2022. 2025 UDFA Melvin Smith has no regular-season snaps to his name. This is one of the sport's most volatile positions we're talking about.

The slot or nickel role is easier to figure out. Free-agent signing Kader Kohou has the inside edge on the job, but don't rule out the multitude of other avenues the Chiefs can take. Safeties Chris Roland-Wallace and Chamarri Conner can operate there, as can fourth-round rookie Jadon Canady.

It's much easier to piece together a sub-package plan, especially given a small handful of sufficient options. If Fulton got hurt (again) or Williams regressed in year two — or even both — the Chiefs may have found themselves in an immensely precarious position.

Sure, Veach may have given up a bit too much in trade. He absolutely could've attacked cornerback later on in the draft and instead landed a pass rusher or receiver at his original No. 9 spot. Heck, this entire transaction was at least partially an instance of Kansas City sleeping in its own bed it made.

Football doesn't exist in vacuums; this writer gets that. But don't let that completely take away from a potential Pro Bowl or All-Pro talent being handed to Spagnuolo.

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