Trent McDuffie Was Shocked to Be Traded By Chiefs: 'You Didn't Let Me Know Anything'

The Kansas City Chiefs' secondary looks promising entering the 2026 season, but it is still a largely inexperienced group that has yet to prove itself. Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt has a lot of ground to make up after losing All-Pro standout Trent McDuffie over the offseason.

Due to uncertainty surrounding his contract situation and whether the Chiefs would be able to pay him what he deserved, Brett Veach sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a first-round pick and additional draft picks. The team drafted his replacement with the No. 6 overall pick this past April, selecting LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, who is expected to make an immediate impact from Day 1.



McDuffie's side of the story had been kept under wraps ever since the deal was made, but he publicly spoke about it for the first time on former offensive tackle Taylor Lewan's "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast. Although McDuffie said he is a forgiving person who doesn't hold onto the past, he admitted he was blindsided by the front office's decision to trade him.

"The whole time they're telling me we're going to get the contract done, the whole season," McDuffie said. "Knowing the Chiefs, they're going to kind of drag this out."

Regardless of trade rumors circulating online, the two-time Super Bowl champion said he had 100% faith the Chiefs were going to work out a new deal. But before that could happen, Kansas City dealt him to Los Angeles to recoup draft capital.



"Two days after the Combine ends, I'm training, and my Apple Watch dings. And I'm like, what is going on?" he continued. "After I hold on and look, and then I was traded, and my agents were blowing me up."

NEW #Rams CB Trent McDuffie talks about how he was angry at first, when getting completely caught off gaurd by the #Chiefs trading him away...



He also elaborates on how happy he is currently, in Los Angeles🐏



🎥 Credit: @BussinWTB #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/FsOYtquRMQ — Ian (Rams Up Podcast) (@RamsUp_Ian) August 4, 2026

There are obviously emotions involved when the team that drafted you four years ago ships you across the country without much warning. Even if he didn't come out and say it, it was clear McDuffie was frustrated by how everything unfolded.



"I was expecting to go back to the Chiefs, so a little part of me was like, 'Damn, bro. What's up with that?'" he asked. "You didn't let me know anything. I didn't have any conversations about contracts, nothing."

McDuffie also noted that with the Rams, he has his "spirit and swagger back," which some could interpret as a subtle shot at his former team.

Although McDuffie will always be remembered for everything he accomplished in Kansas City, he had arguably his least impressive season in 2025. Assuming Delane and rising stars like Nohl Williams can make up for his production, this could end up being a positive move for a Chiefs team that likely wasn't going to be able to re-sign him anyway.

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